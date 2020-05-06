BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend UK 2020 is Coming!

Originally posted on www.bbc.co.uk. Source

We weren’t about to let lockdown get in the way of the musical start to your summer … Big Weekend will go ahead this May Bank Holiday weekend as planned (Friday 22 – Sunday 24 May 2020), but with a crucial difference: this year’s event takes place remotely for the first time.

Big Weekend UK 2020 will bring all the festival feels with over 50 brand new live sets recorded by artists from their own homes, as well as bringing back some of the most memorable performances from Big Weekends gone by for you to listen to Radio 1 and BBC Sounds, and watch on BBC iPlayer.

Performances will take place across five virtual stages: the Radio 1 Stage, the Radio 1 Dance Stage, the Headliner Stage, the 1Xtra Stage and the BBC Music Introducing Stage.

Here are your first five acts who’ll be bringing you all-new performances on the Radio 1 Stage:

Sam Smith

if you’re searching for tear-inducing ballads, look no further than the truly show-stopping Sam Smith, who returns to Big Weekend after amazing headline sets in Glasgow 2014 and Swansea in 2018

Watch highlights of Sam Smith at R1BW 2014

Watch highlights of Sam Smith at Swansea 2018

Rita Ora

One of the huge names who helped our Live Lounge Allstars score a number one with their cover of Times Like These, our Rita returns for her fourth Big Weekend appearance

Watch highlights from Rita Ora’s set at Big Weekend 2019

Young T and Bugsey

Fresh from their hot collab with Aitch, one of rap’s most exciting duos make their Big Weekend debut

Watch Young T & Bugsey in the Live Lounge

Anne Marie

Essex’s favourite karate champion pop princess delivered brilliant sets at Big Weekend in Hull, Swansea and last year in Middlesbrough. So it was a no-brainer that she had to join the line-up for our first ever remote Big Weekend

Watch hightlights from Anne Marie at Big Weekend 2019

Biffy Clyro

The almighty Biffy return for their first Big Weekend since 2017 and boy have we missed them!

Watch highlights of Biffy Clyro at Big Weekend 2017

We’ll be adding loads more names to the line up for the Radio 1 Stage soon!

Other Stages

The Radio 1 Dance Stage will feature brand new DJ sets from some of the hottest names in dance music.

The Headliner Stage will throwback to some of the biggest headline sets from previous Big Weekends, including Katy Perry’s set at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Glasgow and Miley Cyrus’ stormer from Middlesbrough.

The 1Xtra Stage will be hosted by the 1Xtra DJs and will feature a mix of new sets, and archive performances from the likes of Alicia Keys, Dave and J Hus.

The BBC Music Introducing Stage will feature new performances from over 40 emerging artists across the weekend. Each of the local radio shows that make up the BBC Music Introducing network have nominated an artist from their region to perform, allowing the stage to showcase the breadth of the new music scene across the country.

BBC Sounds: Big Weekend Throwback Mix

Greg James reminisces over his favourite performances from previous Big Weekends