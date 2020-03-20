AV company offers churches free live-streaming support

As coronavirus measures are increasingly keeping people apart for safety, a Midlands AV company is offering free support to help churches stream services in a bid to bring people together online.

Novum AV boss Tim Jacques, a Christian who often has to miss church to work at major events, knows how isolating it can be for congregation members, even on an occasional basis.

Current Church of England advice is not to hold any public worship services and for events such as weddings and baptisms, to reduce the numbers attending to an absolute minimum.

Tim said: “Many churches still want to hold services by streaming online but don’t have the expertise to set up such a system.

“We are offering free telephone consultancy to churches to talk them through how to live stream to Facebook or YouTube.”

Novum AV can help with setting up existing equipment ready to live stream, as well as improving streaming quality.

During quieter periods or downtime, the company also urges establishments to review their AV set-up to future-proof ahead of further social distancing measures. With some churches empty, they have chosen this time to upgrade their current AV set-up to save interruption later this year.

Church representatives can contact Novum AV on 01827 768 189 or info@novum.co.uk and they will give advice on how to stream simply with your phone or iPad, how to improve the picture or sound quality with slightly more advanced setups and how to perform more complex multi-camera streams for those churches with a little more resources.