Are festival organisers doing enough to cater for people with disabilities?

With 1 in 5 people in the UK living with a disability, adequate accessibility at public events remains a significant concern.

July is Disability Pride Month, a time to celebrate the achievements and contributions of individuals with disabilities. This month also serves as a crucial reminder of the ongoing need for accessibility and inclusion in all areas of life. In light of this, our latest press release highlights the pressing issue of inadequate accessibility at UK festivals, urging event organisers to take more substantial measures to ensure that everyone, regardless of ability, can enjoy live music events safely and comfortably.

2024 live music scene calls for better safety measures

2024 has been a major year for live music, drawing thousands to the iconic Glastonbury and huge performances by Taylor Swift. This calls for organisers to take greater measures to ensure the safety of those attending.

Even though there’s been progress in many areas of the entertainment space, recent reports show that UK festivals may not have enough accessibility support.

DEI practices in events need further improvement

Elaine Hughes from London is a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Consultant (Disability Specialist) for luxury hospitality and events and has a lived experience of physical disability. She understands firsthand how organisations should systematically put DEI into practice.

She says she that many festivals fail to provide adequate accessibility, leaving disabled attendees to navigate numerous physical and logistical barriers. These restrictions can even start as soon as an individual reaches a festival’s website, through lack of information or inaccessible features.

Elaine adds: “I stopped going to concerts and events years ago as it’s too much hassle trying to find disabled-accessible venues, parking, seating, and, more importantly, accommodation”.

It has been apparent that many concerts and events carried out this year have brought issues to disabled eventgoers.

Journalist and content creator Holly Fleet, 30, known online as StomaBabe has ulcerative colitis and shared on X that she was “treated with contempt” whenever she returned to her spot in the crowd at Taylor Swift’s London show. Despite explaining her medical condition, she was “continuously shoved” by a parent for refusing to remove a backpack containing her medical supplies.

Complicated booking processes for disabled tickets

The booking process further complicates matters if an individual chooses to book a disability-friendly ticket. Disabled tickets are frequently released later than standard tickets, leading to the high demand that organisers cannot meet. This disparity leaves many disabled eventgoers frustrated and unable to attend.

Elaine states, “Attendance becomes further complicated by pathways that are not wheelchair accessible or have uneven surfaces. Seating can also be an issue, or loose cables can be trip hazards.”

Start Safety specialise in supplying safety equipment across the UK, US and Europe. They work with the biggest manufacturers in the industry to bring health and safety supplies to traffic and events management. The company has been championing inclusivity and accessibility in the event and festival space for over 15 years.

Chief Technology Officer (CTO), James Crame, says that equipment like cables and hoses are necessities at concerts, but they often cross pedestrian and vehicle routes creating trip risks. He explains how organisers can take extra measures to prevent hazards and promote inclusivity through additional health and safety products.

He adds: “Cable ramps can accommodate hoses and cables, ensuring that they no longer pose a tripping hazard, as they add graduated slopes to either side of the cable, allowing prams, wheelchairs, and mobility scooters to pass over what would otherwise be impossible to cross.

“Running cables perpendicular to walkways will keep equipment stable and low-profile, ADA-compliant cable ramps will reduce trip risks even further.”

For market or in-town festivals, people may need to get up and down pathways which could be a problem if there are no dropped kerbs. Ensuring that pathways have gentle slopes and accessible curbs can help alleviate this issue.

With the UK’s unpredictable weather, we are prone to unstable, muddy paths and grounds that make festivals and events more inaccessible to everyone.

“Ground protection mats significantly enhance safety at events by providing a high-traction, wear-resistant layer on pedestrian access areas. They prevent soil and grass erosion, reducing ruts, mud, and exposed roots that can trip up those with mobility issues or cause wheelchairs to tip.” Said James.

Not all disabilities are visible or physical

From inadequate bathroom facilities and non-wheelchair accessible arrangements, neurodivergent barriers can make participation difficult. Many festival organisers overlook essential amenities that aid neurodivergent individuals too, like noise-cancelling headphones or quiet tents.

Elaine adds, “Some people with hidden disabilities are even asked to bring letters of proof of their PIP/DLA award before being let into venues.

“I know some venues give out noise-cancelling headphones and have a quiet zone for ND supporters; other venues offer fast-track lanes, so you don’t have to stand in long lines. Unfortunately, much of this information is not on the website, so I have to spend a lot of time ringing up/emailing to get information.”

Accessible planning advocates like Elaine suggest businesses assume there will be a whole spectrum of people attending their event that may have a hidden or physical disability.

Market research and speaking to disabled festival goers to understand their experiences, and representative advertising, are just some of the practices that could be put in place by organisers.

Final considerations for event planners

While progress has been made, there remains a notable gap in how event organisers implement accessibility measures effectively. James Crame offers practical advice to bridge this divide:

“Ensure all products are securely installed to prevent rocking and tipping, and provide guide rails where feasible, and use contrasting colours to assist visually impaired attendees. These measures, along with considerations for non-visual disabilities, aim to improve overall accessibility and safety at events.”

These recommendations aim to enhance accessibility seamlessly and ensure all attendees can enjoy events safely and inclusively.

You can find support and additional information on accessible events on charity, Attitude is Everything’s, website.