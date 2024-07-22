Equinix, Lenovo, Hitachi, and GoDaddy Win in Inaugural ICEAWARDS US

The first ever ICEAwards US took place last night with some of the biggest global brands recognised for their excellence in events, experiences, and activations. The ICEAwards are the only global award network specifically and exclusively for in house corporate event professionals, and saw two other ceremonies take place in Munich (Germany) and London (UK) before its season finale in New York yesterday.

The event itself took place at Lavan Chelsea, New York and saw ICE’s growing community of global corporate event organisers take credit in categories that represented both the events and the people behind them.

The Best Motivational Event, sponsored Convene, was picked up by Telekom MMS GmbH for its MMS Takeoff 2024, while the Logistical Challenge of the Year award, sponsored by DRPG, went to GoDaddy, for its GoDaddy Gather activation.

The highly sought after Best Environmental, Social and Governance Event, sponsored by Maritz, was awarded to Berkadia for its Berkadia ONE Forum, and the Best Agency Collaboration, sponsored by ACC Liverpool, went to to Hitachi Vantara for the brand’s Hitachi Vantara Exchange Event Series.

Other award categories saw the Best Creative, Innovation & Discovery Award, sponsored by Cvent, go to Siemens for its Siemens Business Conference 2023 Robot Showcase on the Main Stage, and the Best Hybrid Event, sponsored by Tobacco Dock, go to Lenovo for its Lenovo 2024 North America International Sales Organization Kickoff.

Finally, the Best Community Engagement, sponsored by The Special Events Company, went to McDermott Will & Emery for its HPE Miami 2024 event, and the Best Team of the Year, sponsored by ExCeL London, go to Equinix for its Connect Dare 2024 event.

“This has been a really special occasion for everyone who has been connected to the ICE community over the last 10 years,” commented Anita Howard, Founder & CEO, ICE. “We’ve gone from strength to strength, region to region, and to find ourselves here in New York, amongst the very elite of the brand event world has been a real privilege … and lots of fun.”