Anchor Inc. – Top Tents for Events

Anchor Industries, Americas largest marquee manufacturer, is excited to introduce our new F3 High Peak (F3HP) cross-cable frame system. We have merged the beautiful, curvilinear, high-peak aesthetic from our Century tension tent line with the easy installation of our F3 to create an all-encompassing cross-cable, keder-track wall system marquee. Combining these two models with a competitive price point makes this an irresistible choice for your marquee hire business.

Anchor designed the new F3HP with the customer in mind. Using fewer frame parts, the F3HP not only offers less material to transport, but also a faster installation requiring only one person with the assistance of a 3ft step stool. The unique hinging-corner design allows the 10’x10’, 15’x15’ and 20’x20’ F3HP to go up effortlessly .

Additional features include a three-channel extrusion for kedered walls and a wall rope for non-kedered walls, and interchangeable components between different widths. With all this considered, the new F3HP is expected to become a staple product in rental companies inventory this fall.

Another tried and true marquee from Anchor is the Aurora® Sailcloth. This breathtaking marquee will be on display in a 59’ wide / 18m width at the Showman’s Show this fall. We are excited to present this beautiful double pole configuration, with options available such as sublimated or sleeved aluminum or wooden center poles, and aluminum or wooden side poles. Our patented WeatherShield™ technology walls are a 2015 IFAI innovation award winner, providing a weathertight wall-to-eave connection. This protection from elements eliminates the gaps that let in wind and rain, offering a clean, sharp catenary eave line.

Anchor is looking forward to attending the Showman Show and becoming your marquee provider of choice. Our award-winning staff consistently provides above and beyond service, giving you the peace of mind to deliver stunning, high-caliber events. Aesthetics and quality have made Anchor marquees the industry standard for decades.

Contact Details:

Houston Wedding- International Sales Manager

812-431-1088

houston_wedding@anchorinc.com

Biff Gentsch – Business Development

812-867-4621

biff_gentsch@anchorinc.com

Anchor Industries

Office: 00 1 812-867-2421

Toll Free: 800-544-4445

