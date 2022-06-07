PCMA announces 2022 Global Meetings Executive of the Year award recipient

PCMA and CEMA President and CEO Sherrif Karamat celebrated the achievements of Patrizia Semprebene Buongiorno with the Global Meetings Executive of the Year award. The award is presented annually at the IMEX Frankfurt Gala Dinner.

Buongiorno is Vice President, AIM Group International, a company that for over sixty years has been one of the international leaders in events and conferences. She is also President of AIM Communication, an open innovation network specializing in communications for the healthcare sector.

The award recognizes a business events strategist who has demonstrated a vision, commitment and passion for the advancement and education of the global meetings industry.

“I am honored to present the 2022 Global Meetings Executive of the Year Award to a leader I truly admire and respect,” said Karamat. “Patrizia is a fearless leader with a drive for continued innovation and commitment to developing our next generation of industry leaders.”

Buongiorno is a 30-year veteran of the meetings industry and is recognized for her unwavering commitment to professional development. She teaches tourism management, event organization, green meetings, marketing and communications at several University Master’s Programs: University La Sapienza and LUISS University in Rome, IULM University in Milan, Business School of Sole24Ore (national economic daily newspaper) in Milan, Glion University in Swiss, Parma and Bicocca University.

In a volunteer role, Patrizia is Secretary General of FIMAC, the International

Foundation Doctors for Central Africa, a non-profit organization that aims to improve the health conditions of people in Central Africa through cooperative humanitarian projects.

“I am honored to receive such an important recognition, especially in these challenging times,” said Buongiorno. “I really would like to thank all the AIM Group team and dedicate this award to them, because what I have been able to do as a leader was inspired by their commitment and creativity and implemented into our daily work practice by them. As event professionals we can be proud of having been able to navigate such stormy seas with courage and determination, giving new future perspectives to our industry.”

Past recipients of the Global Meetings Executive of the Year Award include:

2019: Carola van der Hoeff, Chief Operating Officer and Congress Director at International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP)

2018: Ben Goedegebuure, General Manager EMEA, Maritz Global Events

2017: Roberta A. Kravitz, Executive Director, International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine

2016: Janet Tan-Collis, Chief Executive of East West Planners Pte Ltd.

2015: Pieter Swart CMP, CMM, Managing Director, Conference Consultancy South Africa (PTY)

2014: Phelps R. Hope, CMP, Vice President, Meetings and Expositions, Kellen Meetings

2013: David L. Williams, CMP, Executive Director, International Association for Energy Economics

2012: Ping He, Director Global Sourcing and Partner Relations, Experient