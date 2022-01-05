An essential guide to hosting online events

Blockchain technology continues to revolutionize the events management and hospitality industry.

Organizers remain curious about blockchain as a tool to mitigate fraudulent ticket sales, to help organize attendees, and to assist with facilitating new payment options (like cryptocurrency) for various events.

Many hope blockchain-based management platforms can play a large part in helping event managers prepare for situations where in-person events are again possible, all while maintaining high standards of hygiene and cleanliness to mitigate COVID risks.

On this front, blockchain has been touted particularly as the technology facilitates contactless ticket sales, management, and storage – lessening the opportunities of COVID exposure between an event attendee and staffer.

As a result, platforms like PhoenixDAO, featuring an Events Marketplace dApp, only grow in popularity. PhoenixDAO is a digital identity community driven project focusing on aspects related to authentication, payments, and empowering the new digital economy.

Understanding PhoenixDAO’s Events dApp

The platform’s Eventbrite-style dApp is a powerful tool for event managers and those looking to buy tickets and attend different activities.

The Events Marketplace is one of the first built on the ERC-721 standard, allowing for payment to be made in the native $PHNX token. Eventually, the Phoenix team notes additional cryptocurrencies and on-ramp methods will be added.

Event managers and planners looking for a secure and effective solution can begin using the Events Marketplace dApp in just a few steps. After a user connects a MetaMask wallet account to the dApp, organizing an event can be done in a straightforward manner.

First, event planners enter basic information and details about the activity. As the location, time, date, and event category are typed in, the dApp generates a real-time depiction of the event ticket. Events can be free or paid, and event managers also have the ability to dictate the quantity of tickets available. Some choose to attract more people with a larger quota, while others opt for a more intimate, exclusive event with just a few tickets.

Phoenix’s Unique Protocols Ensure A Secure Ticketing Experience

Events go live immediately after all the details are entered. Those who purchase a ticket receive a digital ticket in the form of an NFT to their connected wallet, eliminating the potential for fake and duplicate tickets.

All tickets are assigned a unique identity, and thanks to blockchain, follow a user around all the time, no matter where they go.

The entire event dApp is multi-chain, offering both Ethereum and Polygon sidechain solutions so event hosts can choose either network based on their preferences. Additional development updates over the last few months include Transak integration for fiat on-ramp services, a partnership with Travala.com, extensive UI redesign efforts, and additional optimized functionality based on user feedback.

The ease of use and many benefits of PhoenixDAO’s events dApp makes the tool an effective solution for event managers, hosts, and planners.

The immutability of blockchain technology mitigates the risks of ticket fraud and manipulation, while the ease of event creation and in-app monitoring stands in stark contrast to the often clunky interfaces seen with traditional event management platforms (for both event creators and guests).

Those interested in creating an event or looking for activities within the PhoenixDAO event marketplace can visit the dApp to find events and connect their wallet.

