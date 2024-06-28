American Express returns for its third year as the headline sponsor of American Express presents BST Hyde Park



Festival goers will be taken beyond the expected at the immersive Amex Experience where they can manifest their festival dreams into reality.



Cardmembers receive 5% off all purchases site-wide at the festival, in addition to a host of other onsite benefits



London’s celebrated festival, American Express presents BST Hyde Park, returns this summer with another fantastic series of world-class headliners featuring SZA, Kings of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain, Stevie Nicks, Kylie and Stray Kids. Each show will feature a full day of music across three stages; The Great Oak Stage, The Rainbow Stage presented by British Airways and The Birdcage Stage. Between the weekends, Open House will return this summer for eight days of activities and free entry in the heart of Hyde Park

American Express has been delivering unforgettable experiences at music festivals across the globe for nearly a decade and will return to American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London’s celebrated festival, for a third year, offering a range of on-site activations and benefits for both Cardmembers and festival goers attending the event. The festival – which begins on the last weekend of June – features headliners including Kylie Minogue, SZA, Kings of Leon, Stevie Nicks, Robbie Williams and more.

American Express will transform the festival experience at BST Hyde Park by taking festival goers beyond the expected. With new research showing 7 in 10 Gen Zs (69%) and 6 in 10 Millennials (60%) engage in manifestation practices1 – the act of seeking to bring something into existence or reality through focused intention and action – The Amex Experience will invite festival goers to enter a space where they are inspired to manifest their ultimate festival dreams into reality (more information is below).

As well as helping music lovers to manifest the ultimate festival experience, there are a wealth of benefits across the festival for Amex® Cardmembers to enjoy, including an exclusive Cardmember discount of 5% off all purchases site-wide (29 – 30 June, 4 – 7 July and 12 – 14 July)2, a complimentary re-usable water bottle which can be collected from any Amex kiosk3, access to Cardmember-only merch lanes at merch tents4 and more.

TheAmex Experience at BST Hyde Park

Aaron Burke, VP Global Brand Sponsorships & Experiential Marketing at American Express, said: “It’s great to be returning to American Express presents BST Hyde Park for a third consecutive year. There’s no doubt the festival is a pinnacle moment in the Summer calendar here in the UK, and we’re pleased to be able to bring a range of benefits to fans including unique experiences and Cardmember offers.

“Our research has shown that today’s festival-going generation believe in the power of positive thinking and taking control of one’s destiny. That’s why we are excited to bring The Amex Experience to life at BST Hyde Park, where we will take festival goers beyond the expected and inspire them to manifest their festival dreams into reality”.

Manifesting the ultimate festival experience at The Amex Experience

Festival-goers enter The Amex Experience and embark on a train-inspired journey through unexpected moments as they manifest the ultimate festival experience. On the ground floor, open to all festival goers, there will be fivestations, each offering a different experience:

The Manife-station Carriage: Festival goers will uncover their ‘Festival Persona’, the basis of their manifestation. Will they be ‘The Adventurer’, ‘The Believer’ or ‘The Optimist’?

Festival goers will uncover their ‘Festival Persona’, the basis of their manifestation. Will they be ‘The Adventurer’, ‘The Believer’ or ‘The Optimist’? Bar of Reflection: With otherworldly interactive mirror menus guiding them, guests will be prescribed an elixir cocktail to complement their Festival Persona. Non-alcoholic beverages are also available.

With otherworldly interactive mirror menus guiding them, guests will be prescribed an elixir cocktail to complement their Festival Persona. Non-alcoholic beverages are also available. Vision Portal: An epic photo experience where fans can strike a pose against three iconic music genre backdrops; rock, pop and country. Fans receive a digital copy and printed image, the perfect festival memento.

An epic photo experience where fans can strike a pose against three iconic music genre backdrops; rock, pop and country. Fans receive a digital copy and printed image, the perfect festival memento. Memento Market: Guests will find themselves in a bustling night market with an eclectic mix of pick and mix sweets from small business Hans & Gretal, to tantalize tastebuds. They can also purchase a souvenir that’s perfect for their festival experience: an exclusive bucket hat that reflects their unique Festival Persona; ‘The Adventurer’, ‘The Believer’ or ‘The Optimist’

Guests will find themselves in a bustling night market with an eclectic mix of pick and mix sweets from small business Hans & Gretal, to tantalize tastebuds. They can also purchase a souvenir that’s perfect for their festival experience: an exclusive bucket hat that reflects their unique Festival Persona; ‘The Adventurer’, ‘The Believer’ or ‘The Optimist’ All Change: Festival goers make their own destiny by choosing one of three exit tunnels based on the Festival Personas. At the end of the tunnel is a non-contact palm reader where fans have the chance to win from an array of prizes, including VIP upgrades.

On top of this, an exclusive Mezzanine level “Daydream City,” will be open for Cardmembers and up to three guests, which will offer:

The Nimbus Bar : An exclusive bar featuring hazy, foam-fuelled cocktails.

: An exclusive bar featuring hazy, foam-fuelled cocktails. Starry Eyed Station : Guests can complete their festival look at the Starry-eyed Station. ‘In Your Dreams’ will be on-hand with a collection of chrome tattoo designs and face gems to elevate festival looks.

: Guests can complete their festival look at the Starry-eyed Station. ‘In Your Dreams’ will be on-hand with a collection of chrome tattoo designs and face gems to elevate festival looks. Photo Booth: A tube inspired photo opportunity for Cardmembers to capture a memory of their festival experience.

A tube inspired photo opportunity for Cardmembers to capture a memory of their festival experience. The Positive Predictor: Tarot reader Faith Ellis will give positive table reads from 1pm on festival days.

Tarot reader Faith Ellis will give positive table reads from 1pm on festival days. Exclusive Mezzanine Viewing Platform: With amazing views over The Great Oak stage, Cardmembers and their guests can enjoy drinks and the music with an extra special view.

The Amex Experience can be found on the BST Hyde Park site map.

In addition to the Amex Experience, American Express VIP Summer Garden ticket holders can access premium bars, food outlets and space away from the festival crowds in a separate VIP garden. Amex will also have its ‘More Machine’ on site, where festival-goers can play for a chance to win prizes from backstage passes to tickets to another BST Hyde Park date and more.

Through Amex® Experiences, Amex continues to enhance the unique value of Amex membership by delivering epic access, benefits and perks to Cardmembers globally across the arts, theatre, sports and music.