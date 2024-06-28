AeroAVA are award winning providers of high-quality, choreographed drone shows for outdoor events, broadcast entertainment, public celebrations, and marketing campaigns.

Display your brand logo, messages and iconic images in the night sky using our UK based drone design and fly services.

We offer class leading show drones that have the brightest display LED and the greatest positioning accuracy, combined with our creative passion and dedication to what we do.

We aim to create not only a safe drone show that takes off when you want it to, in the location you need, but one that has you and your audience captivated from start to finish.

AeroAVA drone shows are animated light paintings in the night sky, where we can showcase your brand, message and more. We create logos, 2D shapes, 3D shapes and animate them with accurate choreographed movement and lighting effects.

Want a QR code? We can do that in the sky!

If ‘a picture can paint a thousand words’, then imagine how much you can say with a picture that is 100’s of meters tall, reaching up and illuminating the night sky, visible for miles around!

We also combine our displays with other creative effects for a truly integrated show. Whether it be sound, lighting, pyro, fireworks, lasers or other production elements, the creative and technical facilities to synchronize these are built in.

Want your show abroad? No problem, AeroAVA has global reach through its own permissions and regional partners. So, wherever you want a display, AeroAVA can coordinate the creativity, logistics and delivery.

Contact us for a competitive quote and free assessment of your key display feature.

Contact details:

Tom Rees, Managing Director

0330 133 1460

online@aeroava.com

www.aeroava.com