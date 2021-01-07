All Party Parliamentary Group for Events launches website

The All Party Parliamentary Group for Events (APPG) has today launched its official website, http://appgevents.inparliament.uk/.

The APPG will use the website to share news updates and upcoming event dates as well as notes and evidence from its meetings and evidence sessions.

On Monday 18th January, the group’s first evidence session will take place and will be hosted by APPG Events Chair, Rt Hon Theresa Villiers MP. Also, in attendance will be the group’s vice chairs and representatives from across the UK’s event sector. A full agenda for the session can be found on the APPG Events website here. Following the meeting, any relevant outcomes and actions will be posted onto the APPG Events website.

Further information or questions can be obtained via appg@daviestanner.com and the industry can get regular updates from the official APPG for Events twitter feed @appgevents.