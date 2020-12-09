All Party Parliamentary Group for Events holds inaugural meeting

The All Party Parliamentary Group for Events (APPG) held its first meeting today following its re-establishment as an official APPG in Parliament, to elect its Officers and outline its objectives for the year ahead.

Members of Parliament from all of the major political parties attended the online Parliamentary meeting, which was chaired by The Rt Hon Theresa Villiers MP, Member of Parliament for Chipping Barnet, the recently appointed Chair of the APPG (pictured). A number of supporting Officers were also elected to the APPG, including Mark Menzies MP, Robert Seely MP, Owen Thompson MP, Andrew Slaughter MP, Stephen Hammond MP, Robert Largan MP, Rachel Hopkins MP, and Debbie Abrahams MP.

Commenting on the first meeting of the APPG, Theresa Villiers MP said; “This was a very successful meeting with lots of enthusiasm from MPs about backing the events, conference and exhibitions sector. We all agreed how crucial it is to get the industry open again, so we will be looking at how the Government can help provide certainty by supporting a number of issues, including pandemic insurance. This is a really encouraging start for the newly re-established APPG. I look forward to working with colleagues across parties, and from different parts of the UK, on providing a voice in Parliament for the events industry.”

The group also agreed to meet again early in the New Year, where it would be inviting representatives from various stakeholder groups to discuss how the APPG could provide support, both short term and long term, given the particular challenges that the industry continues to face.

Advertisement

Further information or questions can be obtained via appg@daviestanner.com and the industry can get regular updates from the official APPG for Events twitter feed @appgevents.