AGF and UK Festival Awards Reveal the UK Greener Festival Award Shortlist

AGF (A Greener Festival) the leader in helping events, festivals and venues around the world to become more sustainable will once again join forces with the UK Festival Awards to present The UK Greener Festival Award at the event for the 15th year.

Festivals all around the world that achieve AGF certification have undergone a rigorous assessment including onsite visits from trained assessors. The top 5 nominees are selected from those who have applied for the AGF certification and who have demonstrated outstanding success in reducing their environmental impacts and changing the industry for the better.

On December 6th the UK festivals that are putting their heads above the crowd will be celebrated and one festival that scored the highest in the AGF’s UK assessments during summer 2022 will be crowned the winner.

The 2022 UK Greener Festival Award shortlist is…



BST Hyde Park

Cambridge Folk Festival

Greenbelt

Green Gathering

Shambala

To be held at Manchester’s Escape to Freight Island, the UK Festival Awards presents the ideal opportunity for festival organisers and suppliers to get together and reflect on the past season whilst looking forward to the next; the awards themselves have been decided by either fan votes, expert panel, or a combination of both in categories including Best Major Festival, Outstanding Contribution and, for one year only, the Perfect Pivot Award for the festival business that applied its skills to alternative activity during the Covid closure. With awards ranging from grassroots to large and categories for family and non-music festivals. The awards have received well over 400 entries and 190,000 fan votes, with fans deciding the outcome of more categories than ever. The full 2022 shortlists can be found at https://www.festivalawards.com/shortlists-2022/

All AGF certified events from the UK and worldwide will be announced at the International AGF Awards during the Green Events & Innovations Conference, GEI 15, London, 28th Feb 2023.