Conference Compass share 5 features of their Virtual Event Platform

We don’t want to bring up COVID anymore. But when talking about the event industry in 2022 and how necessary virtual platforms are for events, we need to discuss the lessons COVID has taught us. And why we must use these lessons when organizing events.

So what did we learn?

Anything can happen. But, you have to prepare for all situations. In-person is better. But, it’s not always possible. People are eager to move on from the pandemic. But, they’ve gotten used to certain comforts that pandemic life offered.

In short, adaptability and convenience are vital when organizing events. At Conference Compass, we have developed an event engagement platform that puts these values into practice and delivers much more. Regardless of the format of your event, our virtual platform aims to elevate attendees’ experience and make things easier for organizers.

We share five features of our event platform that will help you plan an adaptable and convenient event for everybody involved.

Speakers can pre-record their presentations before the day of the event. If the speaker cannot present live, you can play a pre-recording and avoid any gaps or changes to the program.

We have built-in ultra-low-latency live streaming directly into our platform. No need for third-party services, and incredibly easy to use! If somebody cannot join in person, they can always present through our platform.

Our customisable program with options for filtering by topic, location, and time means that attendees can create a unique program tailored to their interests. An effortless solution ensuring users focus on the content instead of complicated logistics.

You can link session locations to venue floor maps. Users can check where they need to go with a click of a button – no more lost attendees or late speakers who couldn’t find their room.

Setting up networking meetings and exchanging business cards has never been easier. Attendees can schedule private meetings with speakers, exhibitors, and other attendees, in person or virtually, if more convenient.

A virtual platform is a must-have at your event. It creates a stress-free organization process while providing users with a unique and intuitive experience. Get in touch, and you’ll be on track to delivering the best event.

