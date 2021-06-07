Agency emc3 launch Ignite2021 in partnership with AMTEvents and Goldcast

Following the success of Ignite2020, which was launched to support out of work marketing and events professionals, the emc3 team have been working with their partners to curate Ignite2021, an experienced dedicated to rebuilding the events industry.

The event will feature an array of inspiring speakers including 2x Author and Co-founder of Terminus, Sangram Vajre, Director of Events at Drift, Janna Erickson and Editor & Presenter at Haymarket Media Group, Calum Di Lieto.

Ignite2021 will also include in-depth training on Goldcast – one of the world’s leading digital event platforms, tremendous networking opportunities with thought leaders and brands who are actively hiring, a production masterclass and some incredible entertainment from SongDivision.

CEO, Alistair Graham commented “We’re extremely excited to be hosting Ignite2021 with our friends over at Goldcast. If you’re a marketing or event professional, this is the must-attend event of the year!”.

Kishore Kothandaraman, Founder of Goldcast added “We hope that the amazing speakers, hands on workshops and training sessions at Ignite2021 will give attendees the actionable insights and inspiration they need to move forward and drive more revenue and pipeline from events”.

Date: Thursday 1st July 2021

Time: 4pm – 8:30pm (BST) & 11am – 3:30pm (EDT)