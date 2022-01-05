AFO CONFERENCE – “Getting Back To Our Best”

After the success of last year’s virtual AFO Conference and with Covid 19 still raging through the country, AFO will present the annual Conference “virtually” on Saturday 5 February from 10am to 6pm.

With this Conference to kick start our season, AFO members and others in the industry will get back to our best.

Panels, speakers, showcase artists are being assembled to include discussions on artists, contracts, crowd control, insurance, accessibility, diversity, the ‘don’t do it’ list, festival support and lobbying, fund raising, British Sign Language and a key musician for the Colin Irwin interview. Conference will also include showcases of live music and a keynote speaker to raise hopes and stimulate a recovery.

The theme of this year’s Conference will be ‘GETTING BACK TO OUR BEST. Delegate passes are on sale now HERE, supported with no booking fee by our good friends TicketSellers.

The virtual platform “REMO” used last year was an overwhelming success, so AFO members have elected to go with it again online on Saturday 5 February. Open to ALL the people involved in the festival and events world; full time or volunteer, artist or organiser, production team or admin staff, this is THE Conference for festival organisers. Delegates can join in and network, listen and learn, contribute and teach, share knowledge. AFO Conference brings together the world of festivals. Organisers and suppliers can join for just one panel or the whole day – whichever suits their needs.

What people have said about AFO virtual Conference

What an awesome event – Rowan Riley, Oundle International Festival.

The Roundtable discussions and the ability to jump from one to another was a highlight of the day – Geoff Leon, Festival Vision.

Thank you for organising this amazing Conference – Sue Goligher, Blackfest.

Massive well done, brilliant Conference – Adam Slough, JSL Productions

For more details contact sh@festivalorganisers.org or visit www.festivalorganisers.org