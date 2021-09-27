AEV announces new board members

The Association of Event Venues (AEV) held its AGM on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at The Business Design Centre, London, and has today announced a number of appointments, elections and reelections to the AEV Board.

Nick Waight, managing director, P&J Live

Paul Michael, commercial director, Coventry Building Society Arena, and Carlo Zoccali, venue director, Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre were both appointed to the board for the first time, and Nick Waight, managing director, P&J Live, successfully sought election to the board.

The following four board members stood for reelection as required by the AEV Board’s articles and memoranda, and were duly elected: Jeremy Rees, CEO ExCeL London, AEV Treasurer; Nigel Nathan, Group MD, Olympia London; Ian Taylor, MD, NEC Group Conventions & Exhibitions; Steve Sayer, VP and GM, The O2 at AEG Europe.



Rachel Parker, AEV director, welcomed the new board members, saying, “Paul, Carlo and Nick embody significant venue wisdom and experience, and I’m confident they will discharge their duties as board members with their customary brilliance and expertise.



“I’m immensely grateful to them, and all the board members who give their time freely for the benefit of all our members and the industry at large. On behalf of the AEV, I would also like to thank Jason Lunn, former venue director at East of England Arena and Events Centre, who has stepped down from the board.”