AEO Council appoints Carina Bauer as the new AEO Chair

The AEO Council has elected Carina Bauer, chief executive officer of IMEX Group, as the next Chair of the Association of Event Organisers.

The election, which took place at the AEO Council Meeting and AGM held on the 1st September, also sees Julie Driscoll, managing director retail, fashion & digital marketing at Hyve Group Plc, become Vice Chair. Former Chair, Simon Parker will now assume the role of Past Chair for the forthcoming year.

Bauer says: “I am honoured to be stepping into the role of AEO Chair and following the exceptional leadership of both Simon Parker and Darren Johnson over the past 2 years. It has been an extraordinary time to be a part of the leadership of the AEO and the accomplishments of my predecessors, together with our CEO Chris Skeith OBE, have put the UK exhibition industry in the best possible place as we look towards recovery.

We know we still have much to achieve as we navigate the coming 12 months and I am looking forward to working closely with Chris and our outstanding AEO Board as we look confidently and positively towards the future.”

Parker says: “Whilst the last year has been an incredibly testing time for our industry I am convinced we are now positioned to push forward with purpose. I feel immensely privileged to have been Chair of the AEO and to have worked with such passionate and talented members. I would like to welcome both Carina as Chair and Julie as Vice Chair and leave safe in the knowledge that we have two amazing people to take the AEO through the next year and beyond.

I would like to extend a massive thank you to both Doug Emslie and Sarah Beall who will be stepping down from Council. Doug is a previous Chair and has served the Association tirelessly for many years and whilst Sarah has joined recently she has contributed greatly and we will miss them both.

Finally, I would like to thank Chris and his team as well as the membership – we have grown stronger over the last year and our influence has widened. Whilst we still have lots to do the contributions we have all made will ensure our amazing industry is appreciated and superbly positioned for great things in the future.”

Chris Skeith OBE, chief executive of AEO, said: “I’d like to pass on a huge thank you to Simon for his exemplary chairing of the association through one of the most difficult times our industry has faced and his unwavering support of our work with the government on insurance, industry guidelines, pilots and so much more.

It’s with great pleasure that we welcome Carina, as AEO Chair. Carina’s history of leadership, coupled with her depth of industry knowledge makes her perfect for the role. I look forward to working closely with her as we continue to ensure AEO makes a positive impact for its members and stakeholders across the board. If there’s anything we’ve learned during the pandemic, it’s that we’re stronger together.”

The AEO also welcomes new board members Rachel Swann, finance director of dmg events and Matthew Butler, executive director of CloserStill Media.