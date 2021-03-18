AEO and Virtual Events Institute announce partnership

AEO, the Association of Event Organisers, and the Virtual Events Institute (VEI) have announced a strategic education and training partnership. The partnership will see the organisations sharing knowledge and best practice on digital and hybrid events to help upskill event organizers in the UK.

The Virtual Events Institute was set up in June 2020 to provide training and education for event professionals and marketers on virtual and hybrid events. Since launch, more than 1,000 event professionals have registered for the VEI Certification Program. The online training program comprises 11 on-demand modules, providing a step-by-step guide for all event disciplines, across sales, marketing, content, and operations.

The AEO is a trade body for companies that conceive, create, develop or manage trade and consumer events.

Speaking about the partnership, Chris Skeith, chief executive officer of AEO, commented: “We are delighted to have formed a partnership with the VEI at such a challenging and pivotal time for our industry. The partnership will ensure our industry has the skills and knowledge to deliver the very best virtual and hybrid events for their clients. Partnering with experts in this field allows us to offer our members the opportunity to grow their businesses and expertise.”

Advertisement

Sophie Ahmed, chief executive officer of VEI, said: “The VEI’s online learning tools and certification program will help AEO members to up-skill and grow their businesses and communities alongside the boom in virtual and hybrid events. We are delighted to be working with such a forward-looking organization as we move towards the always-on future of events.”