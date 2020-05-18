Adapting your event to virtual or planning a virtual or hybrid event Conference Compass has you covered

Conference Compass develops powerful association and event apps that serve events building and engaging their community. Whether you are adapting your event to virtual or planning a virtual or hybrid event from scratch, at Conference Compass you will find the solution that suits you best. Founded in 2011, it has continually proven to be an industry leader for high-quality mobile apps. Our clients are the largest medical and scientific societies worldwide who value our specialisation in their field and our commitment to offering not only the best possible app but truly engaging user experience as well.



In the last few months, COVID-19 has shaken the event industry to the core. Where everything in life goes virtual, we will move towards a hybrid future. At this time, it becomes more important to stay connected and to engage your audience. Whether your attendees gather in person or join remotely, they all belong to One Community . Our app offers the features to virtually bring this community together and provides them the opportunity to connect and share knowledge. Get in touch with your members anywhere and anytime; those at the venue or those at home; from their office to their couch; before, during, and after the event.



The Society App, a powerful 365 mobile platform, connects your live events, journals, and now also your hybrid and virtual activities. Choosing the Society App for your virtual or hybrid events will give you and your sponsors the power to reach, expand, and engage audiences you may not otherwise have been able to connect with. Easily boost event engagement and increase interaction while offering your industry the year-around interaction it deserves.

Advertisement