ABPCO grows PCO membership by more than 12% across 2021

ABPCO welcomed more than 35 new members during 2021 across all membership categories. This included a more than 12% net increase in both Full and Associate PCO members. Other membership growth was achieved in the student, entry, partner and industry member categories.
“This is a significant growth for ABPCO,” comments Association Director, Heather Lishman. “January always provides the perfect opportunity to reflect on our membership change from the previous year. In 2021 we saw a significant increase in our Full PCO members from a range of individuals who recognised the value ABPCO brings to them and their organisations.”
During 2021 ABPCO focused on the delivery of ongoing support to members with solutions, case studies and tactics for dealing with the changing conference landscape driven by the COVID pandemic. This included education, communication, networking and informal updates and meetings. 2021 concluded with ABPCO’s first Festival of Learning, a seven-day hybrid event featuring industry leading speakers delivering content relevant to the membership and wider industry. Content is still available to stream via the ABPCO website.
ABPCO’s new members in 2021 included:
Full Members
- Gemma Boyd – BioScientifica
- Louise Edwards – OGUK
- Kirsten Wicke – Media1 Productions
- Daniel Snape – Convenzis Group Limited
- Joanna Frohmaier – The Chartered Management Institute
- Kcarrie Valentine – ACSL Professional Development Ltd
- Nicola Williams – Seren Events Limited
- Harry Heald – British Association of Urological Surgeons
- Lindsay McClenaghan – Abbey Conferences and Events
- Sarah Fitzpatrick – British Small Animal Veterinary Association
- Nichola Bartlett – AUGIS Trading Limited
- Garry Kinnear – ARMA UK
- Marie-Anne James – Eyas Ltd
- Sarvjit Wunsch – AUGIS Trading Limited
- Gaynor England – Abstract Events
- Marije Snow – Abbey Conferences and Events
Associate Members
- Sergio Gallego-Schmid – The Business Continuity Institute
- Chrissy Schroeder – Abbey Conferences and Events
- Helen Paterson – Abbey Conferences and Events
Louise Edwards from OGUK (Oil and Gas UK) concludes: “A huge amount of my skills have been self-taught or learnt on the job. Particularly after the last year of ‘pivots’ and ‘digital events’ I was keen to join a network of fellow events professionals and take the opportunity to learn from and share ideas with them. The quality and quantity of information I’ve received already as a result of my membership of ABPCO has been first class and I’m excited to get more involved!”
