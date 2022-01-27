ABPCO grows PCO membership by more than 12% across 2021

ABPCO welcomed more than 35 new members during 2021 across all membership categories. This included a more than 12% net increase in both Full and Associate PCO members. Other membership growth was achieved in the student, entry, partner and industry member categories.

“This is a significant growth for ABPCO,” comments Association Director, Heather Lishman. “January always provides the perfect opportunity to reflect on our membership change from the previous year. In 2021 we saw a significant increase in our Full PCO members from a range of individuals who recognised the value ABPCO brings to them and their organisations.”

During 2021 ABPCO focused on the delivery of ongoing support to members with solutions, case studies and tactics for dealing with the changing conference landscape driven by the COVID pandemic. This included education, communication, networking and informal updates and meetings. 2021 concluded with ABPCO’s first Festival of Learning, a seven-day hybrid event featuring industry leading speakers delivering content relevant to the membership and wider industry. Content is still available to stream via the ABPCO website.

ABPCO’s new members in 2021 included:

Full Members

Gemma Boyd – BioScientifica

Louise Edwards – OGUK

Kirsten Wicke – Media1 Productions

Daniel Snape – Convenzis Group Limited

Joanna Frohmaier – The Chartered Management Institute

Kcarrie Valentine – ACSL Professional Development Ltd

Nicola Williams – Seren Events Limited

Harry Heald – British Association of Urological Surgeons

Lindsay McClenaghan – Abbey Conferences and Events

Sarah Fitzpatrick – British Small Animal Veterinary Association

Nichola Bartlett – AUGIS Trading Limited

Garry Kinnear – ARMA UK

Marie-Anne James – Eyas Ltd

Sarvjit Wunsch – AUGIS Trading Limited

Gaynor England – Abstract Events

Marije Snow – Abbey Conferences and Events

Associate Members

Sergio Gallego-Schmid – The Business Continuity Institute

Chrissy Schroeder – Abbey Conferences and Events

Helen Paterson – Abbey Conferences and Events

Louise Edwards from OGUK (Oil and Gas UK) concludes: “A huge amount of my skills have been self-taught or learnt on the job. Particularly after the last year of ‘pivots’ and ‘digital events’ I was keen to join a network of fellow events professionals and take the opportunity to learn from and share ideas with them. The quality and quantity of information I’ve received already as a result of my membership of ABPCO has been first class and I’m excited to get more involved!”

To learn more about ABPCO, including membership opportunities visit www.abpco.org