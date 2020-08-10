A NewWave of events is here!

A corporate events company with a new and fresh outlook on the events industry is bringing you the best outdoor and indoor team building experiences to date!

The directors Lucy Morton and Alicja Mierzejewska decided to start their own venture after the company they previously worked for decided to close their doors due to the effects of covid-19. Lucy says: “Gable Events had over 25 years of successful business and with their annual clients and new opportunities we believe we will create something special! I can’t wait for the future!”

NewWave Events will continue to deliver unforgettable team building events including the famous Dragon Boat Racing Events, which Gable Events were known for, as well as other unique team building events such as It’s A Knockouts, Country Pursuits, Murder Mysteries and Evening Entertainment. NewWave’s aim is to carry on the legacy of Gable Events and to provide memorable and bespoke events across the country. We also want to continue to raise money for charities by organising dragon boat events nationwide and create awareness of how beneficial dragon boat events are to communities!

With previous high demand for corporate team building events, NewWave Events predicts a huge surge in bookings for 2021 after the year we have had in 2020! What better way to bring your team back together than by getting them outdoors having some fun with one of our spectacular team building days. Preparation is also already underway for our huge Dragon Boat Festivals that attract thousands of spectators in Milton Keynes, London and Peterborough!

Let’s not jump to 2021 just yet! As much as the events industry has suffered due to Covid-19, the restrictions are easing off slowly and it’s time to #getbritainmeeting! NewWave Events offers excellent Christmas and Evening Entertainment event packages that will WOW all of your guests! Whether it is a large Winter Wonderland themed party or a small add on such as casino tables or a magician – we can help! We even offer a variety of virtual events so your team can still have the Christmas Party they imagined without even leaving the house.

No matter what your requirements are, we are here to help create the perfect event for you and your team. With an extensive list of activities and venues, we will be sure to offer you a unique service and an exciting event for all. We cannot wait to get back to doing what we love and to see our business grow in the events world – and it would be great to have you all on board with us! We have a genuine passion for what we do and we could not be feeling more positive for what the future holds.

Contact us today and we can’t wait to see you soon!

