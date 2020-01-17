A Greener Festival announces world’s top green events for 2019

International not-for-profit organisation, A Greener Festival (AGF), has announced the 37 recipients of “A Greener Festival Award” in 2019.

Festivals and events from 15 countries achieved the prestigious accolade in 2019, awarded to those events and festivals that have demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability and a reduction of environmental impacts.

Participants demonstrate beneficial sustainability practices, hitting the key areas including, but not limited to, transport, waste, power, water, ecosystems and local area impacts.

To examine the degree of sustainability practices occurring at their event/festival, applicants undergo a rigorous assessment, site visit and post-event analysis of their events’ sustainability actions.

Some of the actions taken by the festivals assessed include efficient use of renewable energy, seasonal and ethically-sourced food, reducing needless plastics, low carbon transport, compost toilets, smart use of materials, use of green artist riders, strong social policies and community reach. All the while exhibiting strong communication about environmental issues to the audience.

An awards celebration was held at Eurosonic Noorderslag, Netherlands on Friday 17th January 2020. AGF directors, Claire O’Neill, Teresa Moore and GO Groups, Holger Jan Schmidt, presented awards to the worthy recipients that included Øya Festival, Norway;Sziget Festival, Hungary; Glastonbury Festival, UK; and Slovenia’s Metal Days.

Jenny Hamada, director of events at AEG Presents,said “American Express presents BST Hyde Park is a ten-day event with nearly half a million visitors each year. We have a huge responsibility to deliver for our visitors, Hyde Park and the local community.

“The team works tirelessly to develop creative solutions to ensure that we are leading the way in the industry and being as green as we can be, and we look forward to continuing our strong relationship with A Greener Festival to improve each year.”

Akos Dominus, sustainability manager of Sziget Festival, Hungary, commented:“Sziget has been involved with environmental issues since 2003,” (through AGF).

“We received comprehensive feedback on our efforts which led to a widening of our focus on an international level. Part of this initiation was to apply for an assessment from AGF then, surprisingly, we ended up with an award. It feels great, however, it is even better how much we could learn through the whole process.”

Claire O’Neill, A Greener Festival co-founder, commented, “The need for us all to take significant positive action for the good of the environment requires no introduction. Congratulations to our winners who are doing their part, and power to all events and individuals who want to do more. Together we can make things better.”

The trophies given to winners are handmade entirely of reused materials that include reclaimed wood from construction and tents salvaged from festival campsites!

All of these winners will be entered as nominees for the International Greener Festival Awards which will be announced at the annual Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI), taking place in London, 3rd March, alongside the International Live Music Conference (ILMC).

GEI is where festivals, events, venues and promoters come together with environmental experts to increase action for sustainability within the music and event industry, to share best practices and tackle these important challenges. This year green touring, venues, festivals, brands and sponsorship will be main room topics.

The Green Events & Innovations Conference takes place in London on 3rd March 2020.

Applications are now open for the Greener Festival Awards 2020.

AND THE WINNERS ARE:

OUTSTANDING

Cambridge Folk Festival (UK)

DGTL Festival (NL)

Green Gathering (UK)

Øya Festival (NO)

Paradise City (BE)

We Love Green (FR)

HIGHLY COMMENDED

Dockyard Festival (NL)

Dubcamp Festival (FR)

Glastonbury Festival (UK)

Greenbelt Festival (UK)

Hadra Trance Festival (FR)

Pete the Monkey (FR)

Primavera Sound (ES)

Rainbow Serpent (AU)

Roskilde Festival (DK)

COMMENDED

Boomtown Fair (UK)

BST Hyde Park (UK)

Das Fest (DE)

Envision Festival (CR)

Hout Festival (NL)

Les 3 Elephants (FR)

Metal Days (SI)

Mystic Garden (NL)

Own Spirit Festival (ES)

Sonidos Liquidos (ES)

SWR3 New Pop Festival (DE)

Sziget Festival (HU)

Walthamstow Garden Party (UK)

IMPROVERS

Buenas Noches Producciones (AR)

Elrow Town Amsterdam (NL)

Lambeth Country Show (UK)

Lost Village Festival (UK)

Manchester Pride Live (UK)

Straf_Werk (NL)

Terraforma Festival (IT)

Utrechtse Introductie Tijd (UIT) (NL)

Wonderfruit Festival (TH)