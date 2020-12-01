A first for the events industry: OnePlan to launch event site planning in 3D and 3D+

Following the success of the start-up in its first year, OnePlan is launching a ground-breaking new product: fully interactive event planning in 3D and 3D+. The innovative new platform will be launched during an online Keynote event on December 8, 2020, with all users having access to the 3D platform from then.

OnePlan’s new platform promises to revolutionise event site planning, enabling event planners to collaborate in full 3D, in real-time, moving objects and infrastructure as they wish. It includes incredibly realistic views of how their event producers’ venues, sites and stadiums will actually look during their events. OnePlan’s Launch event will provide the first glimpse of the future of event planning.

Major associations, such as FIBA (International Basketball Federation) and World Triathlon, as well as teams from the English Premier League and NBA are already using OnePlan, both to plan events and manage their venue’s occupancy and capacity in adherence to social distancing. Major festivals, including Glastonbury and more, are also using OnePlan’s innovative technology for their events, as they plan ahead for the likely return of festivals in 2021.

Users can now bring their events to life, with the ability to customise any aspect of their event site in 3D+ for day or night; lighting on or off; in rain or shine; for flooding; and so much more.

This new interactive 3D+ technology reduces the need for site visits ahead of major events, and brings huge sustainability and health benefits, as the events industry responds to Covid. Teams can now collaborate and plan in real-time on one central interactive platform, with an immersive view of how their event will look. This technology promises to significantly improve and simplify event site planning.

OnePlan CEO, Paul Foster, said: “Event site planning will never be the same again. Being able to plan and collaborate all aspects of your event site – barriers, marquees, stages, staff and so much more – in 3D+ is an incredible jump forward for event planners.

“OnePlan now lets you see how your event will look in any scenario – for indoor or outdoor venues, day or night, and for any weather or emergency conditions. This is truly the next generation of event and venue planning.”

The innovation includes:

World-first ability to place objects (stages, staff, barriers, lights, vehicles, marquees, and more) in 3D locations anywhere in real-time, including on different floor levels of a stadium or venue

Access aerial imagery up to 16x higher resolution than standard maps

Plan for any event scenario like never before – time of day, weather, flooding, evacuation and more

Advanced Dot planning for staffing procedures and direction

When is the Keynote and how do people watch it?

December 8, 2020, 3pm GMT / 10am EST

Anyone can sign up for the Keynote at OnePlanKeynote.splashthat.com

