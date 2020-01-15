6 new recruits for Venues and Events International

Venues and Events International has today announced the recruitment of six new starters at the Swindon-based agency.

As a result of new client wins including recently announced ENGIE, the agency, headed by Anita Lowe, has recruited six new team members in a range of roles. The new additions to the team include (left to right in the featured image):

Rachel Dancer – financial assistant

Hay Tang – event executive

Rachel Williams – conference planning executive

Abby Hegg – conference planning executive joins from QA Training

Emma Gales – conference team supervisor, joins from the in-house events team of a financial services client

Denise Smith – event support administrator

Emma Gales and Denise Smith re-join Anita Lowe having both previously worked at Venues Event Management with a combined 28 years’ service alongside Anita.

Anita said: “I’m delighted to have welcomed our six new recruits to the business, we have grown rapidly over the last five years and it’s vital that we keep our resourcing up to date with our client wins. It’s lovely to have some new blood in the business as well as welcoming Emma and Denise back into the family!”

Josephine Bradley, commercial and marketing director added “This is a fantastic step for us, we have found six exciting professionals who closely match our own values and they are already doing great things. This recruitment drive follows a highly successful year for our team and enables us to keep winning more business!”