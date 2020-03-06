4Wall Entertainment acquires Smart AV

4Wall Entertainment, a global provider of lighting, video and rigging equipment and services, has acquired the UK company Smart AV. The deal, which was agreed in principle in early November, was completed on Monday (2nd March) and is an exciting proposition for both companies.

4Wall has acquired the company in order to continue to grow its European and UK presence as audio visual suppliers and further support their clients internationally, while Smart AV’s current customer base gains the advantage of global support and an increased array of equipment including lighting and rigging.

Smart AV is the second UK-based acquisition 4Wall has made in the past year, following lighting provider HSL, and becomes its third international location including Germany.

Smart AV’s 40,000ft2 of warehouse, showroom facilities and demo area just outside of London join 4Wall UK’s already 165,000ft2 space in Blackburn, which includes large prep areas, training facilities, WYSIWIG suites, and more.

4Wall’s European operation will benefit from Smart AV’s ability to provide complete audio visual solutions to a range of clients across a number of sectors. Smart AV has already made a significant impact in the LED hire market with large investments in Creative Aluvision LED, curve, edged and transparent LED, as well as considerable stock of interactive screens, software solutions and more.

Founder and CEO of Smart AV, Darren Poultney, will remain an integral part of the company and will assume the role of director of global client strategy for 4Wall.

“In the midst of uncertainty surrounding CoVid-19, joining 4Wall is a very exciting step forward for Smart AV, our clients and the wider industry,” said Darren. “We have brought together two growing AV companies, who are both leaders in the industry, and together have the strength to bring about positive change and help lead the recovery process.

“Not only are we joining a company with the same ethics as us around customer service and support, but we will now also be able to increase our offering to our clients on an international stage, giving them access to increased resources, locations, equipment and know-how. We see this as a very exciting time for Smart AV and our clients, as well as an important, positive and reassuring message for the wider industry.”

Wes Bailey, president & COO of 4Wall, spoke of the acquisition as well: “While this transaction has been in the works for quite some time, we knew from the moment we met Darren and his team that Smart AV was a perfect fit for 4Wall.

“Their dedication to customer service, technology, and employing the best people the industry has to offer will continue to create an amazing foundation for our growth in Europe.”

Smart AV will be branded as ‘A Division of 4Wall’ throughout the rest of 2020, and will be rebranded as 4Wall London in 2021. Smart AV’s clients will see zero disruptions in service and support during the transition.