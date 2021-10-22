2Heads in the running for four Event Technology Awards

2Heads Global Design, the UK’s leading independent experiential agency have been synonymous with innovation and experience design for nearly 40 years. Renowned for creating merging the limits of live and online, 2Heads were nominated in four categories at this year’s Event Technology Awards.

2Heads work with clients on experience strategy and engagement to create brand loyalty through online and digital tools that disrupt and story-tell. Their in-house digital team launched its first virtual event in 2000 and have been innovating in support of live and hybrid events ever since resulting in their ETA nomination for Best Hybrid Production, Best Live Stream & Video Production, Best Virtual Event Platform and Most Creative Agency in Event Tech.

We asked MD of Experiential James Simpkins what the nominations meant to 2Heads:

‘We are thrilled to receive these nominations in the second year of entering. To receive commendations in these areas, hybrid production and best live stream, really shows how diverse the agency is now and how far experiential marketing has evolved.’

‘It is going to be exciting to see what the next year brings in terms of immersive content and hybrid innovation for both live and online events. Certainly, we are seeing some interesting projects arise with EventHive VX, our virtual experience tool, and it’s great to see the team honoured with a nomination for best virtual event platform.’

‘The nomination however that got us most excited was the most creative agency in event tech. The application of creative solutions and content to event technology tools is something we are most proud of and an area of ongoing development for us. With adversity always comes innovation and its fascinating to see how brand immersion through digital ideas is making its mark in experiential marketing.’

