2Heads appointed by sustainability champions WBCSD

The World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) has selected 2Heads as its retained brand experience partner.

The Geneva based CEO-led organization connects 200 of the world’s leading businesses, with a combined revenue of $8.5 trillion and 19 million employees, to work together to accelerate the transition to a sustainable world by making more sustainable businesses more successful. The new relationship will see 2Heads support WBCSD in evolving its live event program into a sustainable-first virtual and hybrid model across 2021.

The refreshed program will connect some of the world’s most powerful corporate leaders in an effort to collectively define and operationalize new ways in which business can address a wide range of sustainability challenges. Ultimately the program will become a vital lever in WBCSD’s vision to create a world in which more than 9+ billion people can live well and within the boundaries of the planet by 2050.

2Heads partnership with WBCSD will include developing a refreshed event communications and content strategy, and delivering a bespoke virtual experience platform built upon its EventHive VX framework. The VX platform that will create a unique experiential environment for WBCSD members to connect, collaborate and inspire collective change over the course of a series of powerful events throughout the year.

Advertisement

“We are very excited to open this new chapter with 2Heads as we work together to turbo charge our event agenda. Events are a vital component of how WBCSD brings its broad network and community together to act on sustainability challenges. With our transition to a virtual and hybrid model, we wanted a world class agency on the journey with us. We will be relying on the team for their creativity and production know-how and we can’t wait to start connecting with our members through our new and engaging program” commented Irge Aujouannet, Director of Global Events, WBCSD.

SPONSORED CONTENT