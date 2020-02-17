250 delegates come into contact with coronavirus during London summit

After it was reported that the coronavirus shut down the world’s largest phone trade show in Barcelona, it is now understood it has impacted a conference here in the UK.

A patient of the coronavirus was one of 250 delegates that attended the UK Bus Summit at the QEII Centre on 6th February. Though the patient’s symptoms did not appear until three days post-event, efforts are being made to contact the other delegates.

All delegates have received an email as well as a letter from Public Health England (PHE) warning them that they may have come into contact with the disease.

The letter read: “While the degree of contact you may have had with the case at the summit is unlikely to have been significant, we are taking a precautionary approach and informing you.”

Mark Taylor, the chief executive for the QEII Centre, commented: “The QEII Centre takes the health and safety of its clients, staff and partners very seriously and in addition to the business’s existing, thorough health and safety and hygiene practices, is following updated advice from the UK Government and Public Health England.

“All QEII staff have been advised if they develop symptoms of a cough or fever or shortness of breath, they should immediately stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu and call NHS 111.”

Transport Times organises the annual bus event with this year being its 6th edition. Its website states: “The event allows the opportunity to compare and contrast bus policy throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

Event Industry News contacted Transport Times but was referred to PHE. Dr Yimmy Chow, a consultant in health protection for PHE, said: “One of our main priorities has been to identify any people who we think have been in close contact with confirmed cases of COVID-19 to provide public health advice, as they may be at slightly increased risk of catching the virus.

“While the degree of contact conference delegates may have had with the case is unlikely to have been significant, we have taken a precautionary approach and informed them of the situation.”