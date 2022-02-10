15Hatfields celebrates structural and technological expansion

Pioneering sustainable events venue, 15Hatfields has significantly expanded its offering, with the opening of new event spaces and advanced hybrid video conferencing technology for 2022.

The Southbank venue has increased capacity by a further 100 with the extension of its venue spaces onto a second floor of the building. A blank canvas space for up to 300 guests is now available to hire, with additional break-out spaces for catering, meetings and networking.

Capturing the innovation and eco-driven passion of the venue, led by general manager Warren Campbell, a brand-new state-of-the-art hybrid conferencing solution has been installed to reduce the need for travel and maintain quality of streaming for remote delegates. The intelligent new technology, Logitech Rally Bar is an all-in-one solution that links to any laptop and can be integrated with Zoom or Microsoft Teams. The system is designed for mid-sized meetings, with a separate ‘Logitech Rally Plus’ system specifically tailored for larger meetings.

The combination of increased capacity and hybrid solutions will vastly extend the options for eco-driven event planners and delegates attending events in London, with remote international reach.

Prioritising the reduction of food waste, eradication of single-use plastics and ongoing sustainability campaigns to inspire and educate the industry, 15Hatfields was the first UK venue to receive the NQA Sustainable Development Management Scheme certification and Platinum status in Greengage’s ECOsmart accreditation. Efforts will continue in 2022 to streamline sustainable practice in events, in line with the UN’s sustainable development goals, focusing on community campaigns to engage other local businesses as well as event planners.

To find out more about hosting your events sustainably in the newly extended venue, contact the 15Hatfields team on 020 7827 5920 or email info@15hatfields.com.