Summer Venue Spotlight – Hurlingham Club

With a rich history, international reputation and a 42-acre riverfront setting, The Hurlingham Club epitomises the ideal summer venue.

Home to likes of the Grand Prix Ball and the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic, alongside exclusive corporate events and conferences, the Club won Best Venue for Conferences Under 600 capacity at the London Venues and Catering Awards last year with good reason. For all corporate summer events, our experienced events managers offer clients and their guests an unforgettable and bespoke experience.

The Club’s south-facing terraces overlook the manicured lawns, gardens and River Thames and play host to a range of delicious barbecues, including lobster, and drinks receptions.

A short walk from Putney Bridge station or a 25-minute drive from the M4 motorway, guests have multiple transport options to make their way to our Main Gate, securely managed 24 hours a day. For an extra special entrance, we can arrange for a boat to moor next to the Club, or a helicopter to land in the grounds.

The Club regularly welcomes over 1,000 guests to its summer events, and the glass roofed Palm Court can seat up to 800 – perfect for inclement weather. The Hurlingham Club is committed to excellence and while steeped in tradition, its acclaimed in-house caterers can provide for the most contemporary palate.

Last year brought was busy summer season at Hurlingham and this year is set to be the same. There is still have some availability but there won’t be for long!

Booking an event at the Hurlingham Club is a rare opportunity to enjoy what is a truly unique and exclusive space.

