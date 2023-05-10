£9.6 million refurbishment at {10-11} Carlton House Terrace opens for bookings from April 2024

Top of Article

{10-11} Carlton House Terrace, the home of The British Academy for humanities and social sciences, is taking bookings from April 2024 for its vibrant new event spaces, which are part of a £9.6 million refurbishment.

Conference and event planners looking to use these creative new spaces are now able to work with the venue’s team, hold space and confirm activity for events taking place from 2024.

The refurbishment is transforming previously hidden or underutilised spaces into three, double-height event spaces featuring the latest in event technology and audio-visual equipment. The new spaces will be capable of hosting up to 125 attendees. The significant investment in technology will support {10-11} Carlton House Terrace’s ability to deliver a wide range of events across in-person, hybrid and digital platforms.

The spaces will be ideal for domestic and international conferences, meetings, lectures, workshops, festivals, performances, discussions, networking and dining events for clients from the corporate, association and not for profit sectors.

“This project marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for {10-11} Carlton House Terrace. The new design unlocks existing, underused spaces, transforming the historic building for the future and enabling us to serve growing audiences,” commends Catherine Owen, head of venue sales and marketing at {10-11} Carlton House Terrace.

The creative design by Wright & Wright Architects is producing contemporary spaces that complement the Grade I listed building. The refurbishment includes the installation of double glazing, making {10-11} Carlton House Terrace the first Grade I listed property in Westminster to have this feature, which allows for better climate control. The entire heating system will also be carbon-free, through the use of air source heat pumps – further demonstrating the venue’s commitment to sustainability.

Catherine Owen concludes: “The venue’s transformation will create flexible rooms for new ways of meeting and sharing in digital, hybrid and in-person formats. These tech enabled spaces will fit sympathetically alongside our stunning Georgian architecture, and we are excited to be able to offer both the old and the new to suit our clients. In addition, the low-energy sustainable building solutions are an innovative approach that exemplifies how to build the new into the old in a sustainable way. The project is reducing our carbon footprint and uses environmentally conscious designs that will last well into the future. We couldn’t be more excited for these spaces to transform our offer and to start welcoming guests in the New Year.”

The project is the largest transformation the building has undergone since it opened more than 120 years ago. The development was made possible through the generosity of the Wolfson Foundation, which provided a lead gift of £5 million as part of a major grant of £10 million to support the humanities and social sciences.

Bookings can be made via 020 7969 5224 or info@10-11cht.co.uk as well as via the website https://10-11cht.com/.