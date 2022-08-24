Spotlight on After Dinner & Keynote Speakers – Alistair McGowan

Highfield Productions Ltd is an entertainment company representing premier artists from the world of television, radio and popular entertainment.

HPL represents Alistair McGowan, the U.K.’s acclaimed comedy impressionist and a writer, actor and, latterly, chart topping classical pianist. Alistair has many years of experience working in the private and corporate sectors and contributing to the success of key client events from after-dinner cabaret to awards and conference moderation. HPL also represents Jasper Carrott OBE & Liza Pulman.

Alistair McGowan has the rare ability to transfer and mix his talents to be an awards host, a conference moderator, an engaging after-dinner speaker or simply a stand-up comedian, without resorting to coarse language, political controversy or any of the other myriad eggshells that can make corporate and private engagements a nightmare for both client and artist.

When Covid restrictions limited travel, Alistair’s hosting engagements transferred to virtual events without loss to his exceptional ability to engage and entertain audiences.

“Professional, reliable and a joy to work with” – attested to by feedback from clients:

“Alistair went down a storm – a really fun introduction to the night, and then a lovely warm and personal approach to the awards themselves. We had a lot of happy faces on the screen – and taking a bit of time to meet some of our guests was the icing on the cake for them. Alistair really invested in looking over the script, making improvements to it, and getting everything right. It was a pleasure.”

Scottish Council for Development & Industry

“Alistair really helped to make the evening special and memorable. Please do pass on our thanks to him for being such a great MC. He was extremely easy to work with, which always makes it so much easier, and the flow of the evening would not have gone as well without him. Our real thanks to him for his professionalism and bringing his humour and impressions to our event – everyone loved it, especially The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress.”

The Lord Mayor’s Appeal, Guildhall London

To check Alistair’s availability for your event, contact us at info@highfieldproductions.com.

www.highfieldproductions.com

