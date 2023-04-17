Red Bull Racing launches ‘The Warehouse’

Top of Article

Oracle Red Bull Racing has unveiled the latest addition to its Milton Keynes event campus. The Warehouse is a 565sqm breakout and ancillary space that perfectly complements the site’s existing suite of contemporary corporate venues and areas, offering organisers a room with capacity for up to 450 standing, 120 cabaret and 200 theatre style.

The Warehouse is situated adjacent to Oracle Red Bull Racing’s MK-7 venue, making it a perfect exhibition area for a conference or networking area for refreshments and lunches. It also gives organisers the flexibility for breakout sessions including space for exciting back-of-house facilities, a green room, or service area. It also works as a versatile setting for organisers of experiential activations and photo or film shoots and those who wish to make the space their own.

The addition forms part of a continued programme of investment in the site and builds on the growth of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s event business throughout 2022 and into the first quarter of 2023.

The Team’s Director of Events and Hospitality, Nick Kenton, commented: “We have seen continuous demand for our corporate event bookings and Factory Tours and 2023 is looking really positive for the luxury sector of this market. For us, innovation remains key to building on our relationships and we’re always looking for ways in which we can enhance our customer experience. The Warehouse gives organisers even greater flexibility for their events, whether it be as an ancillary area or as a stand-alone venue.”

Across the site, Oracle Red Bull Racing caters for a variety of conferences and events. The MK-7 venue centres around a breath-taking auditorium that houses the Team’s collection of race cars dating back to their first season in 2005. Named in tribute to the location’s postcode as well as Red Bull’s Austrian HQ ‘Hangar 7’, MK-7 offers a unique setting for brand activations, receptions, dinners, conferences and intimate meetings, and the ongoing upgrades signal the Team’s increasing commitment to the conference and events sector.