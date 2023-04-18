CHS Leeds details educational programme

Top of Article

CHS Leeds has unveiled further details of its award-winning educational programme with the announcement of sessions and speakers from across the world of business. The theme for this year will be ‘Work-Life’, which looks to investigate the way work, and work habits, are changing, and how these impact on employees and leaders across business.

In front of a growing delegation of event professionals attending CHS Leeds this year, the programme will also look at how the trends in flexible and remote working are directly impacting the event industry and those that work in it.

Speakers have been drawn from across the world of business, at every level, and into the industry itself. Amy Russell, FinstAM, from Crescent Business Support, will be presenting ‘10 Tips to Manage Remote Working’, while Aarron McGurk, from award winning experience agency, Chorus, will be sharing meditations on balancing being an event professional both at work and in leisure.

Amy Cowan, Amy Cowan Events will be giving a talk simply entitled ‘I’m Still Learning How to Balance Work and Life’, underlining the continuing struggle of modern executives, and how this continues to grow with the changing dynamics of office life. Nyomi Rose and Ise Murphey Morris will also host a special discussion on ‘Breaking Down Stigmas: Women in the Workplace’.

CHS Leeds also welcomes some of the industry’s most respected and high-profile influencers, with Joanne Barrett from The Venues Collection, Sian Sayward, Inntel and Chair of beam, Robert Kenward, The Hub, and Mandeep Singh, Zone Events, all contributing. The day will start and finish with panel discussions, firstly setting up the theme of the day, and lastly to summarise learnings and audience feedback. All the sessions will ask for audience participation so that collective learning can be passed on throughout the show and to delegates afterwards.

“We’re really proud of the feedback we get from our education, it’s a key part of our offering for our guests and we like to get the balance right between informing, inspiring, challenging and just letting people have a chat together,” comments Ju Phillips, Director of Operations, CHS Leeds. “We have some really interesting sessions here, with people with something to say. Our guests will not be disappointed.”

CHS Leeds takes place at The Royal Armouries, (pictured,) 25th April 2023.