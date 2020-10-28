Pioneering technological longevity for live and hybrid events at IET London: Savoy Place

With innovation at its core, an endless digital aptitude at IET London: Savoy Place transforms live, virtual and hybrid events with personalised branding, cinematic capabilities and special sound and lighting effects.

Used as a centre that celebrates a revolutionary past and a pioneering future, Savoy Place has been well-versed in the streamlined delivery of technical AV long before COVID-19 forced the events world to be propelled into this new digital direction. In recent weeks, the approach of the AV team has been to refute the concept of online streaming as an interim makeshift solution for live events, and endorse the elevated importance of interaction through the use of the very best technology.

Savoy Place offers the unique services of IET.tv, its in-house video and webcasting team with its own independent broadcasting channel, offering both live and post-event uploads to the highest standards. Hybrid events require top quality AV and video production so that virtual participants are provided a similar experience to in-person delegates. Knowing every inch of the venue like the back of their hand, the experienced team know every angle and hidden trick to ensure the lighting, sound and delivery of video is of unbeaten quality.

To ensure the success of hybrid events, the venue’s AV team has been integrating popular online meeting platforms into its own AV system, so online and live audiences can interact simultaneously with presenters and speakers, optimising engagement and helping delegates feel fully immersed in an event. The seamless integration of platforms keeps online events looking professional, building credibility for an organiser and hosting organisation. The combination of video and digital audio links take events above and beyond, with complete AV relay feeds to secondary spaces, meaning delegates socially distancing with reduced capacities in different rooms can feel part of the same event while increasing overall capacity.

Advertisement

Pictured: Riverside Room new screens

Savoy Place’s digital capabilities allow visual consistency throughout the venue, or individualised branding in each event space through easily adaptable LCD screens, projection screens and LED walls, sustainably reducing the need for printed materials as well as offering a professional backdrop for both live and virtual events.

Recent investment in the Riverside Room makes social distancing easier and reduces the need for delegates to move around, with new video walls (3.5x2m) and 98-inch screens to ensure that everybody in the room has full visibility, regardless of room layout. PTZ cameras allow speakers to be filmed from any challenging angle, with the picture relayed around the room. The largest flat-floor space in the venue, the Riverside Room is well ventilated and perfectly placed with outside balconies overlooking the Thames.

The venue’s Wi-Fi options come in different packages with internet speeds up to 100mbps (or 500mbps in specific circumstances), and additional dedicated Wi-Fi which clients can name and password-protect exclusively for delegates. To facilitate online meetings and new hybrid packages, the structure of the networks has been renovated. Levels of priority and dedicated bandwidth have been set specifically to secure connections and ensure reliability, so the reputation of clients is not at risk by technology failing them.

Following detailed risk assessments, venue staff have been trained on social distancing competency and hygiene measures in line with government guidelines to deliver secure events and help keep delegates and organisers to feel safe onsite. Savoy Place has been awarded the meetings industry association’s AIM-Secure accreditation as well as Visit Britain’s Good To Go status. Fogging disinfection is carried out by specially trained GCC operatives in all high-risk areas of the venue and all antipicated precautions such as sanitising stations, one-way systems and staggered arrival times are being adhered to. The spacious central London venue is well positioned on the river Thames to offer visitors a variety of transport options if joining an event in person, with easy walking access from mainline train stations.

For more information about hosting a live or hybrid event at Savoy Place, contact the team on +44 (0)20 3797 4809 or follow us on social media at @IETvenues.

Sponsored Content