New alternative music networking and showcasing conference ‘MiCANNES’ celebrated it’s second year in Cannes, France on 6th – 9th June 2023. The growing success of the event which included showcases, panels, awards, music documentary screenings, cocktail parties, lunches, and dinners has been met with demand for the third to be held in 2024 which the board made up of Music Industry stalwarts are in the process of organising, along with plans for a USA spin off event.

This 2023 ‘MiCANNES’ also saw the first Awards ceremony held at MJC Picaud Theatre in Cannes on 7th June. The awards paid tribute to both industry veterans as well as emerging talents. Amongst the winners were Wet Leg for Artist of the Year (sponsored by Performance Rights Limited), Martin Hall for Artist Manager of the Year, legendary PR Tony King (Elton John/Rolling Stones/The Beatles) for Music Book of the Year , and Korda Marshall for the “Malcolm Dunbar” A&R Person of the Year (sponsored by New Media Law LLP).

Whilst celebrating recent outstanding achievements in the industry, ‘MiCANNES’ also aims to alter the traditional vision of Music Industry Networking by encouraging mentorship to help develop new talent across the music spectrum, showcasing young musicians and business talents to create sustainable career development.

The conference also highlights its key aims of both aiding international business relationships for attendees hence the importance to the team of developing a sister event in the USA, plus gathering industry experts and panels to develop, harness, and help monetise new media musical innovation. Thereby helping listeners, artists, and those businesses involved in music to project meaningful change across the broader Entertainment industry.

MiCANNES Board Directors include publisher/Manager John Saunderson of Ostereo, Manager Christian Ulf-Hansen and the leading Music Industry lawyer Ian Penman.

For full information go to the website https://www.micannes.com/