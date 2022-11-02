Meet Whova, a Next-Gen Event Management and Engagement Platform

Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event marketing, and time-saving event management tools.

Whova has powered over 25,000 in-person, 8,000 virtual, and 2,500 hybrid conferences, including association and government events, trade shows, expos, and community gatherings.

Among Whova’s customers are American Express, US Bank, PwC, Microsoft, Amazon, Hilton, Lego, IKEA, L’Oreal, American Marketing Association, Harvard University, NASA, plus countless other organizations from over 100 countries. Our app has received 4.8/5 ratings on G2, Capterra, App Store and Google Play by thousands of event organizers and millions of attendees.

In the past, Whova has been awarded the Best Event App, the People’s Choice, and the Best Product Team Awards by the Event Technology Awards.

This year, we are very excited to be recognized by the Event Technology Awards for the seventh year in a row! We are honored to be among the finalists for seven award categories:

Best Event App

Best Event Management Platform

Best Visitor Registration Technology

Best Hybrid Event Platform or Production

Best use of Technology for Engagement & Interaction

Best use of Technology for Audience Participation

Best Event Networking Technology

Save Time with Streamlined Event Planning

Whova’s technology automates many event processes for you, so you can free up time and resources! For example, Whova automatically generates sleek webpages for agendas, speakers, sponsors, and exhibitors; so you don’t have to hire a web designer or learn how to code. You can also set up registration and ticketing, generate name badges, check-in attendees, conduct surveys and live polls, distribute certificates, and more.

A Platform Designed for the Best Event Experience

Whova’s Community Board, a networking forum, helps your attendees set up face to face meetings or connect online. Attendees or organizers can create discussion topics to get a conversation going, and post meetups to grab coffee or connect in a video call right on the platform.

Support Your Next Event

We work hard to ensure our platform is always up to date, and are constantly building new solutions to improve the event industry. Want to learn more about the many ways Whova can support your event? Contact us at hello@whova.com.

