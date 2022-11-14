Meet Hubilo at Event Tech Live London. Stand C10

Adam Parry
Ready to make the most of your time at Event Tech Live – London? Join Hubilo, the event platform for virtual, in-person, and hybrid events, at Booth C10, next to the Tech Talks Theatre and the bar.🥂

Each day, you can swing by our booth for interactive demos and edible balloons 🎈😋. Add a Hubilo Tech Demo to your calendar:
11/16 at 10:30am | 11/16 at 3pm | 11/17 at 11am | 11/17 at 1pm | 11/17 at 3pm

Oh… and did we mention the free networking lunch we’ll be hosting on Wednesday November 16th?

Join us at The Fox ExCel from 12pm-2pm for vibrant drinks, gift bags, and the opportunity to network with the industry’s elite. Lunch will be limited to the first 50 people due to capacity; mark your calendars so you get fed instead of FOMO! 

