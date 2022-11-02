MAP Digital finalists for two Event Technology Awards

MAP Digital Inc., the only complete conference cloud platform and events designer readymade for Events 3.0, have been shortlisted for two Event Technology Awards: Best Hybrid Event Platform or Production (over 1,000 attendees) and Best Conference Technology (over 10,000 attendees).

This recognition reflects MAP Digital’s position as a leading provider of hybrid event production using our MetaMeetings platform for over 20 years. As companies continue to adjust to Events 3.0 the digital transformation MAP Digital’s hybrid-native team has provided guidance, expertise, and results for clients across a variety of industries. Particular successes from the past year include helping the world’s largest global investment banking conference shift from a 630 session, in-person event (as initially planned) to fully virtual, within the space of a month.

“Being a finalist for two Event Technology Awards is a testament to the hard work of our team and the unique platform we’ve built,” said MAP Digital CEO Mary Ann Pierce. “It is an honor to have our people, process and our MetaMeetings platform be recognized for these Awards. The Events 3.0 era is here and we’re ready to help clients successfully navigate it.”

MAP Digital specializes in the total digital event management and deploying our Events 3.0 services: Leads-as-a-Service and content marketing engines with its integrated event platform, MetaMeetings. Supported by proven processes and an experienced team, MetaMeetings is an enterprise-grade, all-in-one Software-as-a-Service platform that helps deliver high-performance events from start to finish. The company’s Open API empowers clients and partners to produce live webcasting, attendee badging with RFID, agenda signage, and interactive, content-rich conference websites from a single dashboard. MAP Digital also helps clients transform their events using AI and ML into content marketing engines by repurposing content and distributing it.

About MAP Digital:

MAP Digital is the only complete conference cloud platform and events designer readymade for the Events 3.0 era. Its MetaMeetings platform tracks every click and distributes webcasts, content, and engagement and in-person or virtual events. Via artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), we transform conferences into content marketing engines and Leads-as-a-Service. And MAP Digital’s designers and engineers simplify the production process and maximize KPIs. Visit us at https://mapdigital.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

