Job Opportunity: Venue Sales Coordinator

Top of Article

Venue Sales Coordinator

£24,250 with paid overtime, generous annual leave and more

Full-time, permanent

The British Academy – the UK’s national body for the humanities and social sciences – is seeking a Venue Sales Coordinator to join our commercial Hospitality team, providing key support in the sale and delivery of a range of commercial external events, including corporate functions, private celebrations (weddings and landmark events) and filming/photography.

The role

The Venue Sales Coordinator will work in the vibrant Hospitality team and play an important role in the sale and delivery of a range of commercial events, as well as increasing the event spend per head through proactive upselling techniques.

With previous sales experience, you will be a confident and driven team member as well as a first-class communicator who has the ability to build and develop relationships, manage expectations, meet deliverables and negotiate with clients and suppliers. A passion for events is desirable, as you’ll be working on a varied portfolio of enquiries and event delivery from daytime conferences and corporate Christmas parties to full wedding celebrations and blockbuster film shoots.

Whilst the post is predominantly reactive, there is the opportunity to work on proactive sales activities with the Venue Sales and Marketing Officer.

You will report to the Venue Business Development and Marketing Manager.

The Academy offers 34 days of annual leave plus Bank Holidays and other excellent benefits for this role, including paid overtime, a yearly suit allowance and an excellent pension scheme, all in one of the best locations in London.

About the Academy

The British Academy is the UK’s national body for the humanities and social sciences, established by Royal Charter in 1902. We mobilise these disciplines to understand the world and shape a brighter future. Today’s complex challenges can only be resolved by deepening our insight into people, culture, and societies. With a Fellowship of around 1,400 leading national and international academics, the Academy invests in researchers and projects across the UK and overseas, engages the public with fresh thinking and debates, and brings together scholars, government, business, and civil society to influence policy.

The Academy currently has five directorates: Communications & Marketing, Development, Policy, Research, and Resources, plus a small Governance & Fellowship Team. We have increased staffing in the last 12 months and expect to continue to grow this year.

Working at the Academy

Our senior management team have worked with staff to foster a culture of collaboration, respect, and empathy, in which all contributions are recognised as we work towards our common goals. Our people strategy and working practices focus on building strengths and sharing insights, with learning and development, wellbeing, and equality, diversity and inclusion at the centre of how we operate as an organisation. Investing in our staff and encouraging a healthy work/life balance is central to our success as we move forward and continue to grow.

Terms and conditions

The British Academy is based at 10–11, Carlton House Terrace, London SW1, a Grade 1 listed building. We offer a competitive benefits package, including a 35-hour working week, with hours and location worked flexibly under our hybrid-working policy; 34 days’ annual leave plus Bank Holidays; a subsidised canteen and an excellent occupational pension.

How to apply

We welcome applications from people of all backgrounds, in line with our commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive working environment, promoting equal opportunity, and addressing under-representation. We will make reasonable adjustments to support disabled job applicants and offer an interview to those meeting the minimum selection criteria.

To apply, and to see the full job description and our workplace values, please click here to access the Applied recruitment platform. Please contact the HR team at hrteam@thebritishacademy.ac.uk if you have any questions.

Closing date: Noon on 17 July 2023.