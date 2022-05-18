Job Opportunity: CO2 Analyst & Net Zero Strategist

JOB TITLE: CO2 Analyst & Net Zero Strategist

REPORTS TO: AGF General Manager

START DATE: June/July 2022

SALARY: DOE

TERM: 3-4 days per week, long term

A Greener Festival (AGF) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving sustainability of the events sector since 2007. Our goal is to help the events and entertainment sector to become more sustainable. We provide certification, training, accreditation, CO2 analysis and consultation for organisers, venues, tours, artists, festivals, sports, suppliers, Government and local authorities nationally and internationally. The Green Events & Innovations conference (GEI) is AGF’s annual flagship conference, usually held in London. The AGF Award Scheme has assessed & certified 100s of events and festivals worldwide, providing independent audit and external verification. AGF has international reach with over 500 trained assessors in more than 25 countries.

JOB OVERVIEW:

This is a remote working role. Responsible for working with music and entertainment festivals, venues, tours, and sporting and cultural events to provide CO2 analysis and reporting, and to develop and set carbon reduction strategies and targets. The role involves engaging with a range of organisations and to support them in their environmental ambitions by gathering, and analysing different types of data, and producing high quality reports. You will also get involved in reviewing processes and technology to identify and implement continuous improvements to internal CO2 analysis processes. There will be opportunities to be involved in other areas of the AGF operation and occasional travel may be required.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Meeting with external events/organisations to discuss and agree approach to data gathering requirements.

Support organisations in their data gathering efforts through provision of advice and appropriate templates.

Analysis and reporting of events/organisations CO2 emissions, including setting carbon reduction and net zero targets in line with international agreements.

Providing CO2 consultancy and advisory services.

Contribute to ongoing improvement to internal CO2 analysis processes and systems.

Knowledge & skills required:

Knowledge of sustainability practices and CO2 analysis and reporting, Scope 1, 2 and 3.

Clear understanding and knowledge of GHG protocols and SBTi.

Knowledge of recognised CO2 conversion and reporting methodologies.

Qualifications or degree in environmental or sustainability management related subjects.

A thorough and meticulous approach to work.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Comfortable working remotely with the ability to manage own workload and multiple priorities calmly, effectively and without supervision.

Good knowledge of Google Drive and Google Sheets.

Competent using Microsoft Office programs.

An innovative and flexible approach.

Desirable:

Experience in writing carbon reduction or net zero strategy documents.

Experience in LCA modelling relevant to climate change impacts and benefits within corporate value chains

Experience of relevant management systems. E.g., ISO 14001, ISO 20121, ISO 14064.

Experience working in the events and entertainment industries.

WHY WORK FOR AGF:

Working with AGF provides a unique opportunity to play a pivotal role raising the bar of sustainability in the international events sector. AGF is a pioneering independent not-for-profit organisation, born from the festival and music industry and developed into an internationally recognised authority on sustainability for events. You would be joining a small team of passionate people driven by the purpose of creating positive change for now and the future. AGF stands for not only environmental protection and biodiversity enhancement, but also strongly believes in the power and necessity of all people being equal, heard and included if we are to create a happy, healthy, and sustainable future.

A Greener Festival Ltd. is an equal opportunities employer, and positively encourages applications from people currently underrepresented irrespective of gender identity, sexual orientation, marital status, race, religion, nationality, ethnic origin, disability, or age.

APPLICATION PROCESS:

Please send a short cover letter & CV to scott@agreenerfestival.com by 03/06/22.

Interviews will be held via Zoom in June.