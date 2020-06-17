Hubb is re-inventing the way people interact with and consume event experiences. The Hubb Platform makes virtual, onsite and hybrid events with powerful attendee engagement tools that bring brands to life. We help drive business growth by streamlining meeting management, mining profitable insights, boosting engagement and improving ROI. By collecting, managing and marketing event content more efficiently, Hubb powers high-impact, immersive and personalized experiences for attendees, speakers and sponsors for some of the world’s largest brands. Built by event-management veterans for event professionals, the Hubb Platform gives event planners unprecedented control and agility.

Hubb’s Virtual Events Platform provides an experience rich in content and meaningful attendee connections. Content is queen, but the real power of events is the human connection. Hubb allows attendees to create meetings with each other, event experts, and sponsors to enable the serendipitous in-person connections of a live event. In addition, attendees can explore their own interests by creating their own session topics and scheduling peer to peer round-tables to discuss. By offering a variety of innovative ways to deliver content and foster human connection online, Hubb’s Virtual Events Platform provides a solution that keeps attendees engaged and feeling connected.

Contact Details:

1012 Washington St.Vancouver,

WA, 98660

360.949.7800

info@hubb.me

https://www.hubb.me/