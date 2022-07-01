HexaFair – All in one innovative virtual & hybrid events platform

HexaFair is an all-in-one 3D Virtual & Hybrid events platform acclaimed for its immersive 3D experience.

With the scale of conducting 500+ successful events across the global countries, HexaFair supports you to host Events, Conferences & Summits, Fairs & Exhibitions, Careers & Job Fairs, Trade Shows, and Industry Expos & Community Networking Meets into one customizable virtual space. To create a unique experience for different event models, HexaFair offers different sets of products with groundbreaking technologies that make event participants feel like they joined a real-life event.

HexaFair offers 3D virtual events platform to experience Events and Conferences and Smart Virtual Fairs to connect exhibitors & audience seamlessly in Fairs and Exhibitions. HexaFair advanced networking capabilities have helped event organizers to ease meaningful connections between attendees into a single monitor to engage, interact, and build networking all over the world.

With virtual and hybrid events here to stay, choosing the best event platform for virtual and hybrid events has never mattered more. From the ease of registration to engaging virtual events, user experience from start to finish is paramount. Get the right virtual & hybrid events platform and double the participation, increase sponsorship deals, lower carbon footprint, reduce costs and ultimately increase revenue.

To boost the ability of your events, HexaFair offers many key features. In networking you can get features like Match-making; Breakout rooms; Business card exchange. The other salient features are Live streaming; Video on-demand; Q&A; Polls; Re stream via multicasting; Social Media Walls; Parallel track sessions, Gamification. For exhibitors & sponsors, you can have Sponsors zone; Interactive 3D booths; Sponsor logo & description; Schedule meeting in booth; Video chat with sponsor.

Our virtual events do not replace in-person events but simply enhances in digital formats. The platform offers live streaming capabilities, video & audio chat functionality; it provides excellent conference presentation and networking solutions in a fully interactive online space. The technology available in HexaFair provides quality on boarding process and excellent customer support that has resulted in phenomenal growth and excellent feedback for event organizers. A key component in HexaFair software is the ability to capture data and match making it with the ease of communicating with event audiences.

Being able to see how attendees are moving around virtual meeting rooms, connecting with others and whether they are engaging with the content is an integral part of the evaluation process afterwards. This data not only helps you better market future events to your community but also helps you understand what content attendees are interested in. Match-making on attendee behavior and interests prove extremely valuable to sponsors and can dramatically increase your sponsorship income.

From small to large-scale events, from 5 to 1000 exhibitors, HexaFair offers multi-hall environment with parallel tracks. You can choose from the wide range of range of themes, venue, lobby, auditorium, booth designs. It can be accessible from all devices like Web browsers, iOS, Android.

What distinguishes HexaFair from other platforms is that each event has its own look and content adapted to the organizer’s agenda and brand, the experience therefore becomes more engaging and unique. With HexaFair it is possible to create endless possibilities that are not possible to include during a physical event. It also becomes more customized when users can easily choose which information they want to receive and when. You can participate on your own terms and you reach many more. Digital events are here to stay and with HexaFair enable a better experience for both organizers and participants.

Excited to host your next event with HexaFair, contact us and discover what our event platform has to offer.

