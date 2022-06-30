UK Care Week set to unite the social care sector, driving change and accelerating growth

Staffing issues, digital transformation, training and recruitment top the agenda at this year’s UK Care Week at The NEC, Birmingham, from 6-7 July 2022.

UK Care Week absorbs past healthcare brands (Dementia, Care & Nursing Home Expo and the Home Care Expo) into an event that is inclusive to the whole care industry. The inclusive two-day event that unites the care industry and provides a platform to connect, network and raise the profile of care professionals across the UK.

The CPD accredited programme is set to challenge status-quo thinking on the UK’s care sector, with sessions being delivered by the most thought-provoking and insightful leaders and stand-out voices in the industry.



Speakers include former Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Ed Balls who joins the likes of Claire Johnsen, Head of Innovation at Hallmark Care Homes, Vic Rayner OBE, CEO of the National Care Forum and Jane Townson, CEO of The Homecare Association as they address crucial challenges around recruitment, retention, funding, and recognition.



Steve Clarke, Managing Director of UK Care Week commented: “The ROARB2B team have curated a programme we feel will equip care workers with the skills, knowledge, and tools needed to improve the quality of care on offer. The range of masterclasses and training sessions allows us to really challenge thinking, address the biggest challenges facing the care sector, celebrate the talent of care workers and hold a collective voice for change.



“From solving staff recruitment and retaining existing staff, to providing staff support, accessing finance and digital transformation and the chance to become fully sustainable, the UK Care Week programme puts every challenge on the table and look for a more unified and collaborative approach to the issues we all face as a sector.”