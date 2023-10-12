On the 7th of November, emc3 is set to host a captivating new edition of their highly regarded Reimagine event series. Reimagine brings together diverse panels of accomplished speakers and industry experts to delve into crucial topics, such as sustainability, diversity and inclusion, emerging technology, artificial intelligence, and more.

Reimagine: Events as a force for good

Where: 133 Houndsditch, London, EC3A 7DB

When: Tuesday, 7th of November 2023.

Time: 10am – 3pm

The London event will focus on ‘Using Events as a Force for Good’, exploring how event professionals can harness the power of events, experiences, and campaigns to create strategic, sustainable change. Industry luminaries will cover a variety of thought-provoking topics spanning across key areas that drive the most impact—people, planet and profit.

Speakers include Rebecca Lardeur (Climate Strategist for Isla), Zoe Tuff (Founder, Executive Coach and Consultant of Times Ten), Robert Kenwood (Chief Talent Officer and Co-founder of YOU Search & Select), Jon Sibley (Lecturer at MMU) and more.

Food and beverage are provided and there will be plenty of networking opportunities in between panels, workshops and keynote presentations where attendees can expect to learn more about mental health and well-being in the workplace, the power of investing in people and mentoring the next generation, how to create events with diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility in mind, and tips on sustainable practices from a certified B corporation.

Event professionals of every level are welcome—and there’s no cost to attend, simply make an optional donation to JUST ONE Tree to secure your spot at: https://emc3.com/reimagine/reimagine-events-as-a-force-for-good/