Event Tech Live Las Vegas partners with Eventpack to power on-site check-in

Event Tech Live Las Vegas, the premier tradeshow and conference dedicated to event technology in the US, is proud to announce its partnership with Eventpack, the innovative event management platform designed to streamline the event check-in processes.

Eventpack, founded by industry veterans Kerem Baran and Serhat Sarikavak, marks a significant milestone in event planning with its user-friendly interface and comprehensive suite of features. Drawing upon years of experience and expertise, Eventpack aims to transform the way events are organised and executed, allowing planners to focus on creating unforgettable experiences for attendees.

“At Eventpack, we believe in making event planning intuitive, user-friendly, and stress-free,” said Kerem Baran, Co-Founder of Eventpack. “Our platform is meticulously crafted to streamline every aspect of event management, empowering planners to deliver exceptional events with ease.”

Eventpack offers a seamless solution for event planners, covering attendee registration, ticketing, on-site check-in, and post-event analytics. Key features include entry management with self-check-in kiosks, badge printing, session management, ticketing, lead capture, and integrations with leading platforms such as HubSpot, Zapier, and Stripe.

“We are thrilled to partner with Event Tech Live Las Vegas,” said Serhat Sarikavak, Co-Founder of Eventpack. “This collaboration represents a shared commitment to innovation and excellence in the events industry.”

Event Tech Live Las Vegas is the only dedicated tradeshow and conference for event technology in the US, offering industry professionals a platform to explore the latest trends, innovations, and solutions. With Eventpack as an official partner, attendees can expect an unparalleled experience that seamlessly integrates technology and event management, driving success and innovation in the events industry.

For more information about Event Tech Live Las Vegas and Eventpack, visit www.eventtechlive.com and www.eventpack.com.