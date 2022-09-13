Delight your attendees and support digital engagement

ChargeBox positively impacts the event experience for hundreds of thousands of attendees. Join the events, from business conferences to major sporting occasions that keep their attendees charged and connected.

Mobile devices are essential to the success of events. Think about all the activities attendees are asked to do digitally:

Ticketing

Event app engagement

Networking

Wayfinding

Social engagement – sharing their experience

Paying for goods and services

Attendees’ mobile devices are in constant use. Add to that the ability to work remotely, with video meetings and calls, and after a few hours, people are running low on battery.

Avoid low battery anxiety, event detachment and even early departures by keeping attendees’ devices charged and connected.

“Our vision was to deliver a World Cup with unparalleled fan experience, not just for cricket but for major sporting events. ChargeBox were a vital part of us achieving that vision. One day cricket is an 8-hour event, so the opportunity for fans to charge up, keep in touch with their friends and record lifelong memories of their Cricket World Cup experience together was invaluable.” – International Cricket Council

What sets ChargeBox apart?

Get a deep charge and fast – we’re the only provider of genuine Fast Charge solutions – up to 25% battery in 10 minutes.

– we’re the only provider of genuine Fast Charge solutions – up to 25% battery in 10 minutes. Charge phones, tablets and laptops (each outlet can deliver up to 60W of power, enough to charge a laptop)

(each outlet can deliver up to 60W of power, enough to charge a laptop) You are not responsible for attendee devices – device safety and security are guaranteed.

– device safety and security are guaranteed. The sustainable choice. Low power consumption and designed and manufactured in the UK with a predominant UK supply chain.

ChargeBox offers a range of charging solutions from lockers to coffee tables. They can be hired for short or long periods, and we offer branding opportunities for awareness and sponsorships. Find out more here.

