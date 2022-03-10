BMA House – a venue for all occasions

Our historic London venue offers a beautiful backdrop for a host of events including conferences, parties, weddings, awards ceremonies and meetings. BMA House in Tavistock Square is a Grade II listed building designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens in 1911. It has been home to the British Medical Association since 1925 and was recently updated with state-of-the-art AV facilities to meet changing client needs and a greater focus on hybrid and digital events.

From the busy pavements of Tavistock Square – a stone’s throw from Euston and Kings Cross Stations – BMA House’s gated entrance and columned brickwork makes a striking first impression. Step inside, and you’ll find a space tailor-made for conferences and events. With capacities ranging from 10 to 320 delegates.

We aim to lead and promote a sustainable lifestyle for every client, supplier and employee, encouraging carbon balancing and water neutralising in events. As part of an ongoing drive to maximise sustainability, we have reduced our delegate carbon footprint by 69% over the last four years, whilst reducing water usage by 5.4 million litres per year.

Our teams have worked tirelessly to achieve a Gold accreditation with Green Tourism, no mean feat for a Grade II listed building. This prestigious certification was awarded for our inspirational environmental ethos and excellent practices throughout the business. Other sustainability awards include ‘Greenest Venue’ by Hire Space in 2018 and 2019, ‘Most Sustainable Venue’ by the London Summer Event Show in 2019, and a Silver award for ‘Best CSR or Sustainability Initiative’ at the 2019 London Venues Awards.

Our passion for food is evident across all menus and we, alongside our catering partner CH&CO, support healthy events with delegates’ wellbeing at the forefront of all menu planning. Our talented chefs have created mindfully nutritious menu concepts which focus on sustaining concentration and nourishing delegates with wholesome food.

As one of the country’s leading hybrid venues, we know that high-quality, high-spec technology is absolutely vital to a successful conference. As a minimum, each of our conference rooms come fully equipped with the following:

Data projection and screen

Portable induction loop

WiFi & Wired Broadband

Lectern

State-of-the-art PA system

On-site technical support

In addition, the Great Hall, has its own bespoke Hybrid Virtual Studio, designed to combine virtual and in-person elements for a truly immersive conference experience. Our dedicated in-house team have also created several hybrid and digital event packages to help you get the most out of your event, along with a guide to AV facilities at BMA House.

Virtual & hybrid events packages

As well as our key indoor event spaces; the Great Hall, Paget room, Snow room, Princes room and Garden room, we also offer two exquisite outdoor spaces. The Courtyard, which sits at the heart of the venue and is accessible via wrought iron gates offers an air of tranquillity away from the central London buzz. The space can host up to 320 guests around the beautiful fountain centrepiece.

Finally, the Garden is one of the city’s hidden gems. It’s a tranquil space where each of the shrubs, plants and flowers have been carefully chosen for their medicinal qualities. Plus, a pond in the centre of the Garden provides a beautiful backdrop for any event – especially when the sun goes down.

So no matter what your event, do get in touch with our team. We provide an end to end event manager, supporting every element of you event, ensuring it is a success for all.

Visit us here: www.bmahouse.org.uk

Email: events@bma.org.uk

Call: 020 7874 7020