Ticket Tailor is an independent online ticketing platform for event organisers of every kind. Whether you are organising a small one-off event, or selling thousands of tickets, you can start selling in minutes on a robust, feature rich platform that will scale with your event.

The team is based in London, UK, but works with over 10k event organisers from around the world, helping them sell over 5m tickets a year.

Ticket Tailor is different to alternative ticketing platforms in a variety of ways:

Unbeatable value: first class service, support and features at a fair price

Awesome reviews: our users love what we do and give us overwhelmingly positive reviews on TrustPilot, Capterra and more

Ease of use: selling tickets can be fiddly so we keep things simple, without compromising on features

Get paid straight away: we don't hold on to your money. When a ticket is sold, you get paid, instantly.

You own the customer data: unlike other platforms that will market similar events to your customers, Ticket Tailor will never reach out to your customers and let's you own the data

We are consistently rolling out new and useful features. Here are some key ones that make us standout:

Free check-in and scanning app for iPhone and Android devices

An open API for the more advanced organiser

Waitlist and broadcast functionality

Integrations with WordPress, MailChimp, Zapier, Zoom, Stripe and more…

Unlimited team access

Ticket Tailor also has a unique pricing model which focuses on fairness and good value. Instead of taking a fee which is a percentage of the ticket price and can often result in high fees per ticket, they charge a flat fee of £0.50/$0.65 whatever the price of the ticket. The monthly plans can take that down to as low as £0.24/$0.29. This can mean huge savings for event organisers looking for low cost ticketing alternatives.

Contact details:

hi@tickettailor.com

www.tickettailor.com