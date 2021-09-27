Spectrum Speakers

Diverse Speakers – Not Just Talking about Diversity

We are a young, bold Speaker Agency committed to sourcing the best corporate story-tellers from the full spectrum of available talent.

Whether you’re looking for a keynote speech from a pioneering business leader, a seminar with an academic specialist, a dazzling entertainer or dynamic event host, working with Spectrum means you’re choosing the first UK Speaker and Entertainment Agency dedicated to searching inclusively and bringing more diverse voices into the Corporate Events space.

Ally Owen

Christopher Kai

Issac Harvey



We believe that true diversity isn’t a category or a tick-box, it’s a spectrum.

Advertisement

Our Mission

enlighten: we specialise in perspectives. Our roster of thought-leaders and entertainers has texture and includes Women, BIPOC, LGBTQ+, Differently Abled, Neurodivergent and Socially Disadvantaged Story-tellers who captivate audiences and spark discussion.

educate: for any event, on any subject. Our industry-leading speakers are figureheads in their fields – they inspire, motivate and inform audiences by sharing expertise and experience from a vast range of specialisms, and showcasing what makes real people colourful.

energise: speakers to get you talking. Producing a corporate event with rhythm demands variety – whether you’re looking for specialist insight, motivation or entertainment, the universally useful or the staggeringly specific, we shape audience experiences that always create conversations.

Working with Spectrum

Consider us an extension of your team. When it comes to inclusively sourcing speaking and entertainment talent for your next corporate event, we’re as experienced as they come.

Our approach is individual and open-minded. We won’t email you a copy-and-pasted list of the usual suspects, or send you to an online directory of 5000 mugshots. You’ll find us working directly with event creators to get inside your event and secure the right speaker or act to make your event a trail-blazer.

Contact Details:

0203 239 4555

https://www.spectrumspeakers.co.uk/comingsoon